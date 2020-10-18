ISL 2020 Ke Match 1 Ke Sabhi Results

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1

2020 ki International Swimming League Budapest ke Duna Arena mei is weekend start ho chuki hai. Day 1 ke baad team ki standings is tarah hai.



TEAM CODE MEN WOMEN MIXED TOTAL 1 Cali Condors CAC 85.0 195.0 0.0 280.0 2 Energy Standard ENS 124.0 111.0 0.0 235.0 3 LA Current LAC 147.0 67.0 0.0 214.0 4 NY Breakers NYB 87.0 67.0 0.0 154.0

LANES

1 & 2 – LA Current

3 & 4 – Cali Condors

5 & 6 – Energy Standard

7 & 8 – New York Breakers

DAY 2 EVENTS

Event analysis provide kiya gaya hai SwimSwam ke Tomas Rodriguez dwara.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Sarah Sjostrom– ENS – 11 points – 51.17 Siobhan Haughey– ENS – 7 points – 51.38 Beryl Gastaldello– LAC – 6 points – 51.57 Kasia Wasick– NYB – 5 points – 51.82 Natalie Hinds – CAC – 4 points – 52.12 Andi Murez – LAC – 3 points – 52.17 Erika Brown – CAC – 2 points – 52.76 Daria Ustinova – NYB – 0 points – 53.29

Energy Standard teammates Sarah Sjostrom,jinhone 50 free aur 10 fly jeeta tha kal, aur, and Siobhan Haughey, jinhone 200 free jeeta tha, 1-2 jaakar unhone ENS ke liye big points jeeta. Ye ek strong start hai defending champions ke liye, jo ki day 2 mei aai Cali Condors ko 45 points se trail karte huye.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Caeleb Dressel– CAC – 10 points – 45.87 Florent Manaudou– ENS – 7 – 46.04 Justin Ress– CAC – 6 points – 46.61 Maxime Rooney– LAC – 5 points – 46.64 Kristian Gkolomeev – LAC – 4 points – 47.17 Matthew Richards – NYB – 3 points – 47.25 Kliment Kolesnikov – ENS – 2 points – 47.57 Pieter Timmers – NYB – 0 points – 47.68

Cali Condors ne event jeeta jisme unhone total 16 points score kiye match mei apni hegemony maintain karte huye. Caeleb Dressel ne 45.87 ki timing ke saath event jeeta aur ise Florent Manaudou ne closely follow kiya. Cali ke Justin Ress ne podium closed off karte huye Condors ko event mei ek comfortable 1-3 win diya. Máxime Rooney of LA Current fourth par rahe.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Hali Flickinger– CAC – 10 points – 2:05.15 Svetlana Chimrova– NYB – 7 points – 2:06.41 Zsuzsanna Jakabos– ENS – 6 points – 2:06.92 Kelsi Dahlia – CAC – 5 points – 2:07.42 Boglarka Kapas – NYB – 4 points – 2:07.98 Helena Gasson – LAC – 3 points – 2:08.94 Katie McLaughlin – LAC – 2 points – 2:08.86 Mary-Sophie Harvey – ENS – points – 2:12.51

Huge back half from Hali Flickinger (CAC) se huge back half dekhne ko mila jaha unhone 150 meters mei Svetlana Chimrova (NYB) se victory chheen liya. Flickinger’s ki win ne Cali ko pahle din ke 3 events mei 2 first places di. CAC ne phir se event jeeta jisme unhone total 15 points score kiye isme Flickenger’s ki first place aur Kelsi Dahlia ki 4th place hai (5 points).

MEN’S 200 FLY

Tom Shields– LAC – 12 points – 1:50.43 Chad le Clos– ENS – 7 points – 1:50:48 Eddie Wang– CAC – 6 points – 1:50.79 Gunnar Bentz – CAC – 5 points – 1:54.03 Lewis Clareburt – NYS – 4 points – 1:54.58 Kregor Zirk – ENS – 3 points – 1:54.73 Jan Switkowski – NYB – 0 points – 1:55.10 Josh Prenot – LAC – 0 points – 1:56.06

Tom Shields (LAC) ne Chad Le Clos (ENS) ko out-touched kar ke men’s 200 fly mei win chheen liya. Eddie Wang and Gunnar Bentz ne 3-4 lete huye, CAC ko 11 points diye.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Olivia Smoliga– CAC – 15 points – 55.66 Beata Nelson– CAC – 7 points – 56.29 Emily Seebohm– ENS – 6 points – 56.72 Ali DeLoof – LAC – 5 points – 57.48 Georgia Davies – ENS – 4 points – 57.86 Kendyl Stewart – LAC – 0 points – 58.00 Tevyn Waddell – NYB – 0 points – 58.74 Arina Surkova– NYB – 0 points – 58.96

Olivia Smoliga and Beata Nelson (CAC) ne women’s 100 backstroke mei 1-2 liya aur event mei field ko total 22 points se clear kiya, squad ko bakiyo se aage rakhte huye. Emily Seebohm of ENS ne 3rd place jeeta.

MEN’S 100 BACK

Ryan Murphy– LAC – 10 points – 49.62 Coleman Stewart– CAC – 7 points – 50.12 Evgeny Rylov– ENS – 6 points – 50.39 Radoslaw Kawecki – CAC – 5 points – 50.42 Matt Grevers – ENS – 4 points – 50.91 Dylan Carter – LAC – 3 points – 51.28 Jakub Skierka – NYB – 2 points – 51.52 Adam Telegdy – NYB – 0 points – 51.64

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Murphy ne LAC ko 10 points dete huye event claim kiya, phir bhi CAC ne event jeeta as Coleman Stewart placed 2nd (7 points) and Radoslaw Kawecki 4th position par rahe (5 points).

WOMEN’S 100 IM

Sarah Sjostrom– ENS – 12 points – 57.74 Anastasia Gorbenko– LAC – 7 points – 58.21 Melanie Margalis– CAC – 6 points – 58.43 Abbie Wood– NYB – 5 points – 58.49 Abbey Weitzeil – LAC – 4 points – 58.66 Meghan Small – CAC – 3 points – 59.11 Mary-Sophie Harvey – ENS – 0 points – 1:00.20 Molly Renshaw – NYB – 0 points – 1:00.83

Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) ne apni us night ki 2nd win haasil ki 100 IM mei, 100 free mei first place claim karne ke baad. Energy Standard ko is jet ki bahot jyada jarurat thi. Unhone 2 jackpots pick kiye, but ek unki teammate Mary-Sophie Harvey ka tha. Melanie Margalis, jinhone 200 IM jeeta tha, wo yaha par 3rd rahi.

MEN’S 100 IM

Caeleb Dressel– CAC – 10 points – 51.36 Marcin Cieslak– CAC – 7 points – 51.84 Tomoe Hvas– LAC – 6 points – 51.90 Michael Andrew – NYB – 5 points – 51.91 Joe Litchfield– NYB – 4 points – 52.15 Andrew Seliskar – LAC – 3 points – 52.18 Kliment Kolesnikov – ENS – 2 points – 52.46 Max Stupin – ENS – 0 points – 53.87

Kal ek se jyada event haarne ke baad, Caeleb Dressel (CAC) ne aaj raat men’s 100 IM mei apni 2nd win haasil ki, jo ki wo pahle trailed the. Unke teammate Marvin Ciesak 2nd par rahe, jinhone milkar CAC ko ek aur solid lead jisse unhone ISL ke season 2 mei apna first match jeeta. Wahi Condor women ne meet ke day 1 ko dominate kiya.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Siobhan Haughey– ENS – 15 points – 1:51.67 Allison Schmitt– CAC – 7 points – 1:53.31 Sarah Sjostrom– ENS – 6 points – 1:54.61 Andi Murez – LAC – 5 points – 1:54.85 Hali Flickinger– CAC – 4 points – 1:55.72 Daria Ustinova – NYB – 0 points – 1:56.29 Katie McLaughlin – LAC – 0 points – 1:58.82 Ajna Kesely – NYB – 0 points – 1:59.06

Siobhan Haughey (ENS), jinhone kal hi Ikee’s Asian Record crack kiya 100 free mei, unhone aaj women’s 200 free mei jeet haasil ki. Teammate Sarah Sjostrom 3rd par rahi,jinhone ENS ko is event mei 21 points ke saath jeet dilai jo ki CAC se 11 points aage thi. Sarah Sjostrom ne already aaj 100 free and 100 IM jeeta.

MEN’S 200 FREE

Fernando Scheffer– LAC – 9 points – 1:42.55 Danas Rapsys– ENS – 7 points – 1:43.15 Felix Aubock– NYB – 6 points – 1:43.76 Matthew Richards – NYB – 5 points – 1:44.13 Kacper Majchrzak – CAC – 4 points – 1:44.18 Khader Baqlah – CAC – 3 points – 1:44.59 Maxime Rooney– LAC – 2 points – 1:44.66 Kregor Zirk – ENS – 1 point – 1:45.90

Fernando Scheffer (LAC) ne mid-distance ace Danas Rapsys, (Energy Standard) ko out-touched kiya, but bina jackpot points ke ye ek small margin wali win thi. Brazilian swimmers ne is weekend accha perform kiya. The New York Breakers scored top points after placing 3-4 for 11 points. CAC placed 5-6 in the event, losing overall their first event of the night.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

Beryl Gastaldello– LAC – 10 points – 24.75 **ISL record** Sarah Sjostrom– ENS – 7 points – 25.25 Arina Surkova– NYB – 6 points – 25.30 Anastasiya Shkurdai – ENS – 5 points – 25.34 Kelsi Dahlia – CAC – 4 points – 25.54 Erika Brown – CAC – 3 points – 25.58 Jeanette Ottesen – NYB – 2 points – 25.62 Kendyl Stewart – LAC – 0 points – 26.01

French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) ne ISL ki history mei fastest women’s 50 fly swum kiya 24.75 timing ke saath. Inhone last season mei banaye gaye 24.81 ke apne hi record ko break kiya World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom ko Saturday ko comfortable half-a-second se top kiya..

Gastaldello ko jackpot point milne ke baad bhi, Energy Standard ne event jeeta: kyu ki Gastaldello ne apni teammate Kendyl Stewart ke points stole kiya tha.

MEN’S 50 FLY

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Lilly King– CAC – 24 points – 1:03.16 Benedetta Pilato– ENS – 7 points – 1:03.67 Molly Hannis– CAC – 6 points – 1:04.32 Emily Escobedo– NYB – 0 points – 1:05.76 Breeja Larson – ENS – 0 points – 1:05.77 Julia Sebastian – LAC – 0 points – 1:05.82 Sarah Vasey – NYB – 0 points – 1:05.97 Kierra Smith – LAC – 0 points – 1:06.31

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Ilya Shymanovich– ENS – 12 points – 56.13 Marco Koch– NYB – 7 points – 57.11 Felipe Lima– ENS – 6 points – 57.24 Felipe Silva – LAC – 5 points – 57.59 Will Licon – LAC – 4 points – 58.09 James Wilby – NYB – 3 points – 58.25 Kevin Cordes – CAC – 0 points – 58.45 Marcin Cieslak– CAC – 0 points – 58.87

Ilya Shymanovich of ENS ne jeet haasil ki aur 2 places steal ki total 12 points ke saath. Teammate Felipe Lima 3rd par rahi, team ke score ko 18 par lekar aai, aur jeet haasil ki.

Kevin Cordes and Marcin Cieslak of CAC ne 0 points earn kiya, jo ki Condor ke armor mei biggest chip ki tarah tha. Cordes is meet mei abhi tak scoreless hai.

UPDATED TEAM SCORES

Cali Condors – 453 Energy Standard – 388 LA Current – 329 NY Breakers – 228

MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY

Energy Standard – 18 points – 3:16.22 (Simonas, le Clos, Haughey, Sjostrom) Cali Condors –14 points – 3:17.44 (Haas, Dressel, Smoliga, Hinds) LA Current – 12 points – 3:17.67 (Ferreira, Gkolomeev, Weitzeil, Gastaldello) NY Breakers – 10 points – 3:19.28 (Timmers, Wierling, Wasick, Ustinova) Energy Standard –8 points – 3:19.44 (Rapsys, Shevtsov, Banic, Blume) LA Current – 6 points – 3:20.03 (Christou, Rooney, Murez, Tetzloff) Cali Condors – 4 points – 3:20.65 (Jackson, Wang, Brown, Schmitt) NY Breakers – 2 points – 3:23.43 (Telegdy, Switkowski, Ottesen, Surkova)

Energy Standard ne mixed 48100 free relay mei overall win haasil ki 1-5 placing hone ke baad,aur dikha diya ki unka sprint talent kitna dominant hai.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Melanie Margalis– CAC – 12 points – 4:25.48 Abbie Wood– NYB – 7 points – 4:28.19 Hali Flickinger– CAC – 6 points – 4:30.33 Zsuzsanna Jakabos– ENS – 5 points – 4:33.02 Viktoriya Gunes – ENS – 4 points – 4:35.04 Anastasia Gorbenko– LAC – 3 points – 4:35.05 Boglarka Kapas – NYB – 0 points – 4:38.40 Makayla Sargent – LAC – 0 points – 4:39.86

Melanie Margalis (CAC) ne nearly 3 seconds se aage rah kar 2nd Abbie Wood (NYB), se jeet haasil ki.

CAC ne total 18 points earn kiye event mei apni win secure karne ke liye wahi NYB aur LAC ko sirf nirasha haath lagi.

MEN’S 400 IM

Max Litchfield– ENS – 10 points – 4:04.50 Jacob Heidtmann– LAC – 7 points – 4:05.28 Brendon Smith– NYB – 6 points – 4:06.10 Max Stupin – ENS – 5 points – 4:07.09 Lewis Clareburt – NYB – 4 points – 4:09.01 Andrew Seliskar – LAC – 3 points – 4:09.91 Mark Szaranek – CAC – 2 points – 4:10.78 Gunnar Bentz – CAC – 0 points – 4:14.84

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST SKINS

ROUND 1

Lilly King– CAC – 15 points – 29.16 Benedetta Pilato– ENS – 7 points – 29.42 Molly Hannis– CAC – 6 points – 29.70 Imogen Clark– ENS – 5 points – 29.75 Emily Escobedo– NYB – 4 points – 30.21 Sarah Vasey – NYB – 0 points – 30.45 Julie Sebastian – LAC – 0 points – 30.75 Abbey Weitzeil – LAC – 0 points – 31.05

ROUND 2

ROUND 3

Lilly King– CAC – 21 points – 28.90 Molly Hannis– CAC – 0 points – 30.78

MEN’S 50 BACK SKINS

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

ROUND 3

Ryan Murphy– LAC – 21 points – 23.88 Joe Litchfield– NYB – 0 points – 25.68

FINAL RESULTS – MATCH 1