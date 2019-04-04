2019 YMCA SC Nationals: Day 2 Race Videos

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 1-5, 2019
- Greensboro, NC
- Meet Site
- 2018 Champions: Sarasota (Combined)/Cheshire (Women)/Sarasota (Men)
- SCY (25y) course
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Results Page
- Day 1 Videos
- Day 2 Finals Recap
All videos are provided via USA Swimming YouTube. For more videos from this meet, including awards ceremonies, click here.
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
- Blue Ash YMCA- 1:41.51
- Greater Des Moines Iowa YMCA- 1:41.80
- Bath Area Family YMCA- 1:41.88
Race Video N/A
Men’s 200 Medley Relay
- Upper Main Line YMCA- 1:30.63
- Somerset Hills YMCA- 1:30.77
- Triangle Area YMCA- 1:31.89
Women’s 200 Back
- Paige Hetrick (Bradford Family YMCA)- 1:53.09
- Maggie Clough (Countryside Ralph Stolle YMCA)- 1:56.46
- Grace Kayal (Red Bank Branch YMCA)- 1:56.68
Note: Video was posted in slow-motion.
Men’s 200 Back
- Sam Wesley (Ridley Area YMCA)- 1:45.04
- Paul Retterer (Red Bank Branch YMCA)- 1:45.84
- John Michael Gordon (Lynchburg YMCA)- 1:46.66
Women’s 100 Fly
- Megan Glass (Blue Ash YMCA)/ Olivia Taylor (Central Florida Metro YMCA)- 53.24
- (tie)
- Annika McEnroe (Greater Spartanburg YMCA)- 53.99
Men’s 100 Fly
- Brendan Burns (Upper Main Line YMCA)- 46.10 *meet record
- Matthew Brownstead (State College Family YMCA)- 47.87
- Tim Stollings (Tri County YMCA Inc)- 48.11
Women’s 200 Breast
- Charity Pittard (Boise Family YMCA)- 2:11.54
- Annika McEnroe (Greater Spartanburg YMCA)- 2:12.68
- Hannah Ownbey (Greater Spartanburg YMCA)- 2:14.29
Men’s 200 Breast
- Matt Fallon (Somerset Valley YMCA)- 1:54.27
- Johnny Nutt (Red Bank Branch YMCA)- 2:01.49
- James Doromal (BR Ryall NW Dupage YMCA)- 2:02.15
Race Video N/A
Women’s 400 Free Relay
- Sarasota Family YMCA/Triangle Area YMCA- 3:22.38
- (tie)
- Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 3:23.17
Men’s 400 Free Relay
- Somerset Hills YMCA- 3:00.88
- Triangle Area YMCA- 3:02.60
- Upper Main Line YMCA- 3:02.92
Race Video N/A
Team Scores After Day 2
Girls’ Top 5:
- Sarasota YMCA – 133
- Greater Spartanburg YMCA – 132
- Red Bank YMCA – 105
- Boise YMCA – 68
- Greater Des Moines YMCA – 65
Boys’ Top 5:
- Red Bank Branch YMCA – 109
- Somerset Hills YMCA – 106
- Upper Main Line YMCA – 92
- Triangle Area YMCA – 86
- Somerset Valley YMCA – 71
Leave a Reply