2019 YMCA SC Nationals: Day 2 Race Videos

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

All videos are provided via USA Swimming YouTube. For more videos from this meet, including awards ceremonies, click here.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

  1. Blue Ash YMCA- 1:41.51
  2. Greater Des Moines Iowa YMCA- 1:41.80
  3. Bath Area Family YMCA- 1:41.88

Race Video N/A

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

  1. Upper Main Line YMCA- 1:30.63
  2. Somerset Hills YMCA- 1:30.77
  3. Triangle Area YMCA- 1:31.89

Women’s 200 Back

  1. Paige Hetrick (Bradford Family YMCA)- 1:53.09
  2. Maggie Clough (Countryside Ralph Stolle YMCA)- 1:56.46
  3. Grace Kayal (Red Bank Branch YMCA)- 1:56.68

Note: Video was posted in slow-motion. 

Men’s 200 Back

  1. Sam Wesley (Ridley Area YMCA)- 1:45.04
  2. Paul Retterer (Red Bank Branch YMCA)- 1:45.84
  3. John Michael Gordon (Lynchburg YMCA)- 1:46.66

Women’s 100 Fly

  1. Megan Glass (Blue Ash YMCA)/ Olivia Taylor (Central Florida Metro YMCA)- 53.24
  2. (tie)
  3. Annika McEnroe (Greater Spartanburg YMCA)- 53.99

Men’s 100 Fly

  1. Brendan Burns (Upper Main Line YMCA)- 46.10 *meet record
  2. Matthew Brownstead (State College Family YMCA)- 47.87
  3. Tim Stollings (Tri County YMCA Inc)- 48.11

Women’s 200 Breast

  1. Charity Pittard (Boise Family YMCA)- 2:11.54
  2. Annika McEnroe (Greater Spartanburg YMCA)- 2:12.68
  3. Hannah Ownbey (Greater Spartanburg YMCA)- 2:14.29

Men’s 200 Breast

  1. Matt Fallon (Somerset Valley YMCA)- 1:54.27
  2. Johnny Nutt (Red Bank Branch YMCA)- 2:01.49
  3. James Doromal (BR Ryall NW Dupage YMCA)- 2:02.15

Race Video N/A

Women’s 400 Free Relay

  1. Sarasota Family YMCA/Triangle Area YMCA- 3:22.38
  2. (tie)
  3. Greater Spartanburg YMCA- 3:23.17

Men’s 400 Free Relay

  1. Somerset Hills YMCA- 3:00.88
  2. Triangle Area YMCA- 3:02.60
  3. Upper Main Line YMCA- 3:02.92

Race Video N/A

Team Scores After Day 2

Girls’ Top 5:

  1. Sarasota YMCA – 133
  2. Greater Spartanburg YMCA – 132
  3. Red Bank YMCA – 105
  4. Boise YMCA – 68
  5. Greater Des Moines YMCA – 65

Boys’ Top 5:

  1. Red Bank Branch YMCA – 109
  2. Somerset Hills YMCA – 106
  3. Upper Main Line YMCA – 92
  4. Triangle Area YMCA – 86
  5. Somerset Valley YMCA – 71

