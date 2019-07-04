Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 World University Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

The opening finals session from the 2019 World University Games in Napoli, Italy are set to get underway, with a total of four finals and five sets of semi-finals on the docket.

The highlight of this morning’s prelim session was Dean Farris dropping a scintillating 47.08 leg on the U.S. men’s 400 free relay, along with teammate Robert Howard also splitting sub-48 in 47.72. With Zach Apple expected to step in on the finals relay, the team has a great shot to take down the meet record set by Russia in 2013 of 3:10.88.

The Universiade Record that came closest to falling this morning came in the women’s 200 back, where American Lisa Bratton qualified first in 2:09.09, less than two-tenths off of Stephanie Proud‘s 2:08.91 from back in 2009.

Men’s 400 Free Final

  • World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
  • Meet Record: 3:45.96, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 2017

WOMEN’S 50 FLY SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
  • Meet Record: 25.72, Lu Ying (CHN), 2015

MEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2016
  • Meet Record: 52.60, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

  • World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016
  • Meet Record: 4:34.40, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2017

MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018
  • Meet Record: 59.53, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009

WOMEN’S 200 BACK SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin (USA), 2012
  • Meet Record: 2:08.91, Stephanie Proud (GBR), 2009

MEN’S 50 FLY SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
  • Meet Record: 22.90, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2017

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY FINAL

  • World Record: 3:30.05, Australia, 2018
  • Meet Record: 3:38.12, USA, 2015

MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY FINAL

  • World Record: 3:08.24, USA, 2008
  • Meet Record: 3:10.88, Russia, 2013

BSD

Anybody got a live stream? Olympic Channel is showing men’s beach volleyball.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
juddy96

I’m watching on https://fisu.vhx.tv/videos/swimming-day-2-semifinals-finals

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
JEDI

FISU.TV

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 seconds ago
JEDI

Live stream on FISU.TV

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

