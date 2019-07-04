2019 World University Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
- Entry Lists & Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
The opening finals session from the 2019 World University Games in Napoli, Italy are set to get underway, with a total of four finals and five sets of semi-finals on the docket.
The highlight of this morning’s prelim session was Dean Farris dropping a scintillating 47.08 leg on the U.S. men’s 400 free relay, along with teammate Robert Howard also splitting sub-48 in 47.72. With Zach Apple expected to step in on the finals relay, the team has a great shot to take down the meet record set by Russia in 2013 of 3:10.88.
The Universiade Record that came closest to falling this morning came in the women’s 200 back, where American Lisa Bratton qualified first in 2:09.09, less than two-tenths off of Stephanie Proud‘s 2:08.91 from back in 2009.
Men’s 400 Free Final
- World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- Meet Record: 3:45.96, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 2017
WOMEN’S 50 FLY SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
- Meet Record: 25.72, Lu Ying (CHN), 2015
MEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2016
- Meet Record: 52.60, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL
- World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016
- Meet Record: 4:34.40, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2017
MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018
- Meet Record: 59.53, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009
WOMEN’S 200 BACK SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin (USA), 2012
- Meet Record: 2:08.91, Stephanie Proud (GBR), 2009
MEN’S 50 FLY SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
- Meet Record: 22.90, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2017
WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY FINAL
- World Record: 3:30.05, Australia, 2018
- Meet Record: 3:38.12, USA, 2015
MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY FINAL
- World Record: 3:08.24, USA, 2008
- Meet Record: 3:10.88, Russia, 2013
Anybody got a live stream? Olympic Channel is showing men’s beach volleyball.
I’m watching on https://fisu.vhx.tv/videos/swimming-day-2-semifinals-finals
FISU.TV
Live stream on FISU.TV