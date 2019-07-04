Age Record Round-Up From Day 2 Of European Junior C’ships

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th
- Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- LCM
Day 2 of the European Junior Swimming Championships carried the momentum from day 1, with the continent’s major budding stars making their marks on this year’s edition of the annual international meet.
We’re keeping track of the individual national age records of which we’re aware as the meet rolls on. The following list includes those that we were able to note from day 2. Let me know of any additional swims clearing a record in the comments.
- Matt Richards – British Age Record for 16-year-olds in Men’s 100 Free
- Royal Wolverhampton’s Richards lowered his fastest-ever time en route to taking the top seed in the event here in Kazan. Richards clocked a semi-final time of 49.50 tonight, lowering his mark of 49.91 this morning. That AM swim had already overtaken his Age Record of 49.98 from British Championships.
- Jacob Whittle – British Age Record for 14-year-olds in Men’s 100 Free
- The 14-year-old phenom did it again, lowering his own mark in the 100m free en route to taking the 5th seed for tomorrow night’s final. After having clocked the fastest known for 14-year-olds in 50.37 at British Championships this year, Whittle cranked out a time of 49.97 tonight to enter entirely new territory.
- Erika Francesca Gaetani – Italian Junior Record/Cadet Record in Women’s 200 Back
- Taking the gold medal in the 200m back was Gaetani, who notched a new Italian Junior Record/Cadet Record in the process. She produced a winning time of 2:10.28 for a new PB, while overwriting the previous record of Ambra Esposito set at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games at 2:10.92.
- Eoin Corby – Irish Junior Record in Men’s 200 Breast
- Finishing 6th in the men’s 200m breast final, Corby clocked a new Irish Junior Record time of 2:13.35. That overtook his own previous mark of 2:13.97 put up just this past February at the McCullagh Memorial Meet. Prior to that, the teen had been in the 2:17 territory, so Corby is on his way to making more moves in this event at just 17 years of age.
- Caspar Corbeau – Dutch Age Record in Men’s 200 Breast
- Corbeau lowered his own Dutch Age Record for 18-year-olds with his silver medal-earning swim tonight in the final. The University of Texas-bound breaststroking ace entered these Championships with a 200m breast personal best of 2:14.07, but he obliterated that in the prelims in 2:12.38. He managed to shave another .10 off of that time in last night’s semifinals, producing a time of 2:12.28, but entered a new range with his 2:11.41 Age Record.
- Evgenia Chikunova – Russian Junior Record in Women’s 200 Breast
- Rocking the women’s 200m breaststroke in a world-class time the 14-year-old Russian who is in her own league here at Euro Jrs. Pumping out a humongous effort of 2:21.07, the teen smashed her previous personal best and Russian National title-winning mark of 2:22.67 from just this past April. Chikunova’s time now sits as 2nd fastest in the world this season, only behind American Annie Lazor, with the final tomorrow night yet to come.
- Laura Lahtinen – Finnish Youth Record in Women’s 200 Fly
- 16-year-old Lahtinen lowered her own youth record form her nation of Finland en route to taking bronze in the 200m fly tonight. Entering this meet the young Finnish swimmer’s best time sat at the 2:11.77 earned at last year’s edition of these European Junior Championships. Tonight, however, she lowered that to 2:11.14 to approaching the 2:11 barrier and notch a new record.
- Sven Schwarz – German Age REcord for 17-Year-Olds in Men’s 1500 Free
- Schwarz snared bronze in the grueling 1500m tonight, overtaking the German Age Record for 17-year-olds in the process. The record was a big one, with the previous mark of 15:11.14 having been on the books for 34 years. Schwarz entered a new log into the record book of 15:09.41 en route to bronze tonight.
Kyle booth British age group record 200 breast 😄
I’m pretty sure Kyle Booth broke the 17yr old British record in the 200m breaststroke.