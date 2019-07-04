Age Record Round-Up From Day 2 Of European Junior C’ships

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the European Junior Swimming Championships carried the momentum from day 1, with the continent’s major budding stars making their marks on this year’s edition of the annual international meet.

We’re keeping track of the individual national age records of which we’re aware as the meet rolls on. The following list includes those that we were able to note from day 2. Let me know of any additional swims clearing a record in the comments.