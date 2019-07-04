2019 World University Games: Day One Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

Note: Due to time zone differences, prelims for this meet are in the middle of the night for most of the SwimSwam staff; and our European-based staff is occupied with the European Junior Championships. We’ll recap the preliminary sessions once our writers are up in the morning, so keep an eye out for something around 7am EDT. In the meantime, readers who are awake can feel free to leave comments about the action. Just keep in mind that some comments may get stuck in moderation throughout the night.

We jump right into a full day of action at the 2019 World University Games. This morning’s prelims will feature heats of the women’s 50 fly, 400 IM, and the 200 back. The men will compete in the 400 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and the 50 fly, and we’ll also kick off the meet with one of the most exciting races, the 4×100 free relay, for both the men and the women.

Men’s 400 Free – Prelims

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

Meet Record – 3:45.96, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 2017

Women’s 50 Fly – Prelims

World Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

Meet Record – 25.72, Lu Ying (CHN), 2015

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims

World Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2016

Meet Record – 52.60, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016

Meet Record – 4:34.40, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2017

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

World Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018

Meet Record – 59.53, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

World Record – 2:04.06, Missy Franklin (USA), 2012

Meet Record – Stephanie Proud (GBR), 2009

Men’s 50 Fly – Prelims

World Record – 22.27, Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2018

Meet Record – 22.90, Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2017

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay – Prelims

World Record – 3:30.05, Australia, 2018

Meet Record – 3:38.12, USA, 2015

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay – Prelims