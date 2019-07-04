2019 World University Games: Day One Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
We jump right into a full day of action at the 2019 World University Games. This morning’s prelims will feature heats of the women’s 50 fly, 400 IM, and the 200 back. The men will compete in the 400 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and the 50 fly, and we’ll also kick off the meet with one of the most exciting races, the 4×100 free relay, for both the men and the women.
Men’s 400 Free – Prelims
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- Meet Record – 3:45.96, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 2017
Women’s 50 Fly – Prelims
- World Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
- Meet Record – 25.72, Lu Ying (CHN), 2015
Men’s 100 Back – Prelims
- World Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2016
- Meet Record – 52.60, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009
Women’s 400 IM – Prelims
- World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016
- Meet Record – 4:34.40, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2017
Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims
- World Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018
- Meet Record – 59.53, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009
Women’s 200 Back – Prelims
- World Record – 2:04.06, Missy Franklin (USA), 2012
- Meet Record – Stephanie Proud (GBR), 2009
Men’s 50 Fly – Prelims
- World Record – 22.27, Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2018
- Meet Record – 22.90, Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2017
Women’s 4×100 Free Relay – Prelims
- World Record – 3:30.05, Australia, 2018
- Meet Record – 3:38.12, USA, 2015
Men’s 4×100 Free Relay – Prelims
- World Record – 3:08.24, USA, 2008
- Meet Record – 3:10.88, Russia, 2013
