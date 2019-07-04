Wisconsin – Green Bay Head Coach Reed Robelot Resigns

Wisconsin – Green Bay head coach Reed Robelot has resigned from his position to take over as the head coach of LSU-based Tiger Aquatics. Robelot spent 4 seasons as the head coach of the Phoenix, where he arrived after 5 years as an assistant at Virginia Tech.

The return to Baton Rouge is somewhat of a homecoming for Robelot – he was a 3-year letter winner on the LSU swim team and was named to the Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll each season from 1998-2002. After graduation he spent time as the senior assistant coach with Crawfish Aquatics while working on his master’s degree at LSU.

After Crasfish Aquatics, Robelot spent time as a volunteer assistant at Houston and as the head coach for Houston Cougar Aquatic Sports in 2006.

While Robelot’s salary at Tiger Aquatics was not available, in 2018 he was paid $48,025 by UWGB to be the head coach of a co-ed, Division I team, according to Wisconsin public records. That makes it one of the lowest-paid D1 head coaching jobs in the country. That program took a financial hit at the end of last season when the school eliminated “tuition waivers” for the swimming & diving programs.

Last season, Green Bay finished 5th out of 7 women’s teams and 3rd out of 6 men’s teams at the Horizon League Championships.

Tiger Aquatics, which is owned by LSU head coach Dave Geyer, is a USA Swimming bronze medal club. Reed’s brother Lyle is an assistant coach with the LSU varsity team.