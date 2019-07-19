Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 World Championships: Women’s 25k Photo Vault

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – OPEN WATER

Tough conditions faced the swimmers in the final two open water races of the 2019 FINA World Championships, the 25km. With the race lasting nearly 5 hours, these swimmers endured torrential rain and strong winds. These conditions, ironically, allowed the two champions from the men’s and women’s races to swim over 10 minutes faster than the 2017 winners.

Among the winners was Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha, who snagged her 2nd gold medal of the championships after winning the 5k earlier and earning her 4th gold in this race out of 5 appearances. Cunha was accompanied by top 4 finishers German Finnia Wunram and French teammates Lara Grangeon and Lisa Pou, distancing more than 3 minutes away from the rest of the field.

This year’s athletes faced 2-4 foot waves and monsoon-like conditions throughout the hours-long race. Photo: Satiro Sodré/rededoesporte.gov.br

Ana Marcela Cunha prepares for the 25k race among her competitors. Photo: Satiro Sodré/rededoesporte.gov.br

Ana Marcela Cunha grabbing a breath in the wavy waters as she distances from the pack. Photo: Satiro Sodré/rededoesporte.gov.br

Ana Marcela Cunha toughing through the rough waters during the 25 km race. Photo: Satiro Sodré/rededoesporte.gov.br

Ana Marcela Cunha congratulates world runner-up Finnia Wunram of Germany. Photo: Satiro Sodré/rededoesporte.gov.br

Ana Marcela Cunha and coach Fernando Posseti embrace after the grueling 25km race. Photo: Satiro Sodré/rededoesporte.gov.br

Top 3 Women’s 25km (left to right): Finnia Wunram, Ana Marcela CunhaLara Grangeon Photo: Satiro Sodré/rededoesporte.gov.br

Ana Marcela Cunha shows off her 2 gold medals won at the 2019 Gwangju World Championships. Photo: Satiro Sodré/rededoesporte.gov.br

