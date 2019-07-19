Gwangju On High Alert For Monsoon-Type Conditions

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Pouring rain and strong winds accompanied the 25k open water race today, July 19th, at the World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. The conditions were such that organizers considered calling off the race with 2 laps to go, according to Swimming Australia.

The weather is indicative of an approaching typhoon weather watchers have been keeping an eye on this week. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Wednesday that monsoon rains accompanied by strong winds are expected to hit the southwestern region this week.

‘Gwangju is forecast to receive rain of 30 to 80 millimeters per hour, while up to 150 millimeters of rain per hour is expected to fall on coastal areas through Friday,’ reads the report on Yonhap News.