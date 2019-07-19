Swimming Australia CEO Confirms No World C’ships Broadcast Deal

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

As a follow-up to a story we’ve been covering since June concerning a broadcasting deal yet to be struck between FINA and Australian media outlets, Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell confirmed today that there will indeed be no such deal.

“Understanding that a broadcast deal couldn’t be reached in AUS for the Worlds, we were working to get a livestream up through our iSwim app. Unfortunately, we can’t complete technical requirements in the tiny timeframe given,” Russell tweeted today, July 19th concerning the situation.

“Australians can still view the racing through by downloading the FINA TV app and keep up to date with our Dolphins results via @ DolphinsAUS”

Aside from 2013, this marks the first time since 1986 that the world’s biggest aquatic competition outside the Olympics has not been broadcast in Australia.

The only opportunity for Australians to view the championships is via FINA’s own online streaming service, which is a paid service.

