Swimming Australia CEO Confirms No World C’ships Broadcast Deal

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
As a follow-up to a story we’ve been covering since June concerning a broadcasting deal yet to be struck between FINA and Australian media outlets, Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell confirmed today that there will indeed be no such deal.
“Understanding that a broadcast deal couldn’t be reached in AUS for the Worlds, we were working to get a livestream up through our iSwim app. Unfortunately, we can’t complete technical requirements in the tiny timeframe given,” Russell tweeted today, July 19th concerning the situation.
“Australians can still view the racing through by downloading the FINA TV app and keep up to date with our Dolphins results via
@DolphinsAUS”
Aside from 2013, this marks the first time since 1986 that the world’s biggest aquatic competition outside the Olympics has not been broadcast in Australia.
You can read our previous coverage on this situation here:
The only opportunity for Australians to view the championships is via FINA’s own online streaming service, which is a paid service.
Understanding that a broadcast deal couldn’t be reached in AUS for the Worlds, we were working to get a livestream up through our iSwim app. Unfortunately we can’t complete technical requirements in the tiny timeframe given. 1/2
— Leigh Russell (@leighmrussell) July 19, 2019
Australians can still view the racing through by downloading the FINA TV app and keep up to date with out Dolphins results via @DolphinsAUS 2/2
— Leigh Russell (@leighmrussell) July 19, 2019
Is it right that you can’t even get live results at Omega Livetiming anymore? On their website I’m requested to subscribe for a considerable amount of money.
FINA is greedy
Anyone know if there will be a paywall to view in the US?
The job at hand is to do well in the races . It might help if swimming australia had a Twitter that actually had immediate results . I find it useless .