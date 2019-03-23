2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Scored Prelims

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

As expected, Stanford took control of the meet this morning. Before accounting for the mile and diving Stanford project to score 126 points tonight. Cal have 82 projected points in this morning’s events. Additionally the Cardinal are seeded to score 30 points in the mile. Cal have no entries in the mile.

That all adds up to a projected pre platform diving final score of 456 for Stanford and 410 for Cal. That’s a big enough margin that Stanford could DQ the 400 free relay and still win the meet. At this point a Stanford DQ on that relay and a bad performance in the mile is probably necessary for Cal to win the team title.

Additionally the biggest question mark at the meet right now is the health of Abbey Weitzeil‘s right arm. Weitzeil injured it in the 200 medley relay final last night, and swam with it wrapped this morning. After her prelims swim she appeared to be in a lot of pain. If Weitzeil is forced to scratch the 100 free final (she’s seeded 4th), Cal’s already slim title chances evaporate completely.

Both Cal and Stanford essentially held seed this morning. Stanford are seeded with 3 fewer points than they had on the psych sheet from this morning’s events. Cal lost 7 points from seed this morning.

Virginia picked up the most projected points this morning. They project to score 63 tonight, a gain of 29 from the psych sheet projection. With 3 8th place seeds tonight they are in a position to potentially move up even more tonight. They are currently projected to finish 16 points behind their conference rival NC State for 5th.

This is a team battle that could come down to the 400 free relay. In that event Virginia are seeded 8th tonight and NC State are 10th, a clear opportunity for Virginia to gain points vs seed tonight.

The other possible big swing event in the race for 5th is the 1650. Virginia don’t have any swimmers and NC State are seeded to score 20 points (they have the 8, 9, 27,and 36 seeds). A good result for NC State in the mile could lock down 5th place. A bad result could leave the door wide open for Virginia.

The biggest drop off this morning came from Texas who are seeded with 36 points tonight, 20 fewer than the psych sheet. A DQ by Remedy Rule in the 200 fly left Texas with Claire Adams 13th seeded 100 free as their only individual swim tonight.

Scoring Summary Day 4

Final score projections do not account for platform diving

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Actual Day 3 Actual Day 4 Scored Psych Day 4 Scored Prelims Day 4 Scored Psych Pre Mile Diff Prelims to Psych Day 4 Scored Psych Mile Actual + Remaining Projected Stanford 40 133.5 126 159.5 126.5 129.5 -3 30 456 California 34 139 155 89 82 89 -7 0 410 Michigan 30 99 104 61 68 59 9 2 303 Louisville 26 74 63 57 66 57 9 0 229 NC State 0 86 55 72 46 52 -6 20 207 Virginia 18 48 62 34 63 34 29 0 191 Tennessee 0 69 69 43 44 43 1 0 182 Texas 28 59 40.5 62 36 56 -20 6 169.5 Indiana 0 54 68 43 38 36 2 7 167 USC 32 51 20 66 55 66 -11 0 158 Auburn 4 48 41 53.5 53 53.5 -0.5 0 146 Minnesota 2 74 55 15 6.5 15 -8.5 0 137.5 TAMU 22 22 28.5 46 53 46 7 0 125.5 Wisconsin 24 20 26 32 32 32 0 0 102 Kentucky 14 17.5 18 44 47 44 3 0 96.5 Arizona 8 40.5 38 5 0 0 0 5 91.5 Georgia 12 16 6 40 37 40 -3 0 71 UCLA 0 31 35 0 0 0 0 0 66 Arkansas 0 29 17 15 17 15 2 0 63 Florida 0 21 23 15 0 2 -2 13 57 Missouri 0 14 28 10 15 10 5 0 57 ASU 10 15 10 22 4 7 -3 15 54 South Carolina 0 13.5 14 11 23 11 12 0 50.5 Duke 0 16 19 0 10 0 10 0 45 Ohio State 6 12 3 16 2 0 2 16 39 KANS 0 11 11 0 0 0 0 0 22 Hawaii 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 20 20 LSU 0 13 7 0 0 0 0 0 20 MIAF 0 3 16 0 0 0 0 0 19 Eastern Mich 0 0 17 12 0 12 -12 0 17 Northwestern 0 0 15 4 0 4 -4 0 15 FSU 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 14 San Diego St 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 9 Penn State 0 0 7 17 0 0 0 0 7 Purdue 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Notre Dame 0 0 2 4 5 4 1 0 7 Akron 0 0 6 8 0 8 -8 0 6 Alabama 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 4 6 VT 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 Nebraska 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 UNC 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 UConn 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 Rutgers 0 0 0 4 0 4 -4 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 0 Boise St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida Int’l 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Event Scores