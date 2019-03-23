2019 W. NCAAs: Abbey Weitzeil Swims 100 Free Prelims with Elbow Wrapped

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night as she went 20.45 to anchor Cal’s medley relay and tie the fastest 50 free split in history, junior Abbey Weitzeil appeared to injure her right arm on the finish. She didn’t join her team on the podium immediately following the race.

The team did not give any sort of official update on her status, but said it was an “awkward” finish, and that Weitzeil was going to see how she felt warming up this morning. She was spotted after warmup suited up, but with a wrap extending from her mid forearm to bicep.

With Cal leading by a small point margin heading into the final day of competition, losing Weitzeil would obviously be a huge blow. She’s entered as the top seed in the 100 freestyle this morning and would also be on the 400 free relay.

Weitzeil, a 2016 Olympian, reset the NCAA, American, and US Open records in the 50 freestyle Thursday night in 21.02 after three years of holding the American record at 21.12, but never besting it in NCAA competition. She also took fourth in the 200 free Friday night, going 1:42.29.

UPDATE: Weitzeil swam the 100 free in prelims, going 47.28, with her arm wrapped. She had to swim to the long side of the pool to get out with assistance. She is the No. 4 qualifier for finals, and Cal should not need to use her on the relay this morning.