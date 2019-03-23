London Roar Adds McEvoy, Team Iron Welcomes Morozov

The London-based International Swimming League, now named London Roar, has announced that Aussie freestyling ace Cameron McEvoy will be added to their star-studded line-up.

Joining the likes of fellow Aussies Kyle Chalmers, Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Matthew Wilson and more, McEvoy will be a valuable component to the mix. He remains the fastest textile 100m freestyler ever, with the 47.04 he notched back in 2016.

As for Team Iron, in addition to the newest members of Robert Glinta David Verraszto, and Jenna Laukkanen, the squad announced that short course meters monster Vlad Morozov will also be a member of the team. His team moniker is still TBD, however.

Morozov most recently wreaked havoc in Hangzhou at last year’s Short Course World Championships. The Russian reaped a total of 6 medals, including individual gold in the men’s 50m freestyle.