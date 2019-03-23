Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

London Roar Adds McEvoy, Team Iron Welcomes Morozov

The London-based International Swimming League, now named London Roar, has announced that Aussie freestyling ace Cameron McEvoy will be added to their star-studded line-up.

Joining the likes of fellow Aussies Kyle Chalmers, Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Matthew Wilson and more, McEvoy will be a valuable component to the mix. He remains the fastest textile 100m freestyler ever, with the 47.04 he notched back in 2016.

Really excited to welcome @cam_mcevoy to London Roar – “Let the Lions roar @isl_londonroar Excited to have joined @isl_londonroar for the inaugural @iswimleague later this year.” #londonroar #londonteam #ISL2019 #worldsbest #internationalswimmingleague

As for Team Iron, in addition to the newest members of Robert Glinta David Verraszto, and Jenna Laukkanen, the squad announced that short course meters monster Vlad Morozov will also be a member of the team. His team moniker is still TBD, however.

Morozov most recently wreaked havoc in Hangzhou at last year’s Short Course World Championships. The Russian reaped a total of 6 medals, including individual gold in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Couldn’t be more excited to welcome @v1adm to Team Iron!!! Can’t wait for the @iswimleague season to start! 💪🏼✌🏼#Iron #TeamIron #ISL Örömmel jelentjük be, hogy @v1adm is a Team Iron csapatát erősíti az első @iswimleague szezonban! 💪🏼✌🏼 #Iron #TeamIron #ISL

Swimming4silver

will Americans ever fill a team?? are they waiting for the NCAA’s to be over?

31 minutes ago
Yozhik

Or, no. Please don’t make Vlad Iron Bear or Pig iron. And if it is so necessary by contract requirements to be labelled by something ferrum(Fe) related then make it at least something of Steel. I think he deserved it. Can somebody from SwimSwam shed some light on the recruitment process in ISL? Is it swimmers who are choosing the team or that is the team who makes an offer? Is it any competition between teams and if it so there should be some regulations, salary caps etc. Or all this recruitment process is under personal control of Chairman Konstantin? I heard almost nothing about German Team and a lot about London’s one. It looks that the latest one is… Read more »

34 seconds ago

