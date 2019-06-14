2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 2 Race Videos

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- June 12-15, 2019
- Clovis, CA
- Meet Information
- Psych Sheet
- Live stream
- Live results
The second day of competition featured many exciting races. The highlight of the evening went to Brandon Fischer, who zoomed to a lifetime best (59.86) in the 100 breast with his first sub-minute performance at 30 years old. Coming off a small hiatus, Fischer is now the third fastest American in the event this year and entered the top 25 times in the world this year.
Among the close races of the evening, Sydney Pickrem had a great finish in a four-woman race during the 100 breast. Pickrem won the event with a 1:07.20, setting a new personal best. Later in the 400 IM, Pickrem took her second victory of the meet with a time of 4:40.64.
Closing out the A/B finals portion of the evening was Puerto Rican teen Jarod Arroyo and his dominant swim in the 400 IM. Arroyo easily won with a 4:21.65, ranking him 7th among all 18 & under swimmers worldwide this year.
Women’s 200 Free- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Katie Ledecky, 2016 – 1:54.43
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.69
Top 3:
- Leah Smith (FORD)- 1:57.40
- Mallory Comerford (UOFL)- 1:57.93
- Emily Overholt (HPVC)- 1:57.97
Men’s 200 Free- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Sun Yang, 2016 – 1:44.82
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:50.79
Top 3:
- Trey Freeman (BAY)- 1:47.86
- Townley Haas (NOVA)- 1:48.02
- Luca Urlando (DART)- 1:48.58
Women’s 100 Breast- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Rebecca Soni, 2011 – 1:05.57
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:10.99
Top 3:
- Sydney Pickrem (UN-GU)- 1:07.20
- Melissa Rodriguez (MEX)- 1:07.32
- Alia Atkinson (NYAC)- 1:08.00
Men’s 100 Breast- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Adam Peaty, 2017 – 58.86
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:03.29
Top 3:
- Brandon Fischer (LAC)- 59.86
- Devon Nowicki (MLA)- 1:00.97
- Miguel de Lara Ojeda (MEX)- 1:01.15
Women’s 50 Back- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Olivia Smoliga, 2018 – 27.43
Top 3:
- Ali DeLoof (TE)- 28.05
- Amy Bilquist (SAC)- 28.44
- Isabelle Stadden (AQJT)- 28.64
Men’s 50 Back- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Michael Andrew, 2019 – 24.66
Top 3:
- Justin Ress (WOLF)- 25.05
- Matt Grevers (FORD)- 25.21
- Chris Staka (ACSC)- 25.57
Women’s 100 Fly- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 – 56.38
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:00.69
Top 3:
- Louise Hansson (TROJ)- 57.36
- Kelsi Dahlia (CARD)- 57.45
- Kendyl Stewart (TE)- 58.35
Men’s 100 Fly- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Jack Conger, 2018 – 51.00
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 54.19
Top 3:
- Luca Urlando (DART)- 52.20
- Giles Smith (PSC)- 52.63
- Ryan Coetzee (TNAQ)- 53.57
Women’s 400 IM- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015 – 4:31.07
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:51.79
Top 3:
- Sydney Pickrem (UN-GC)- 4:40.64
- Emily Overholt (HPVC)- 4:44.23
- Evie Pfeifer (UT)- 4:44.51
Men’s 400 IM- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Chase Kalisz, 2018 – 4:08.92
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:25.99
Top 3:
- Jarod Arroyo (FORK)- 4:21.65
- Erick Gordillo (GUA)- 4:27.00
- Brodie Young (UBCT)- 4:28.18
