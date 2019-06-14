2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 2 Race Videos

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The second day of competition featured many exciting races. The highlight of the evening went to Brandon Fischer, who zoomed to a lifetime best (59.86) in the 100 breast with his first sub-minute performance at 30 years old. Coming off a small hiatus, Fischer is now the third fastest American in the event this year and entered the top 25 times in the world this year.

Among the close races of the evening, Sydney Pickrem had a great finish in a four-woman race during the 100 breast. Pickrem won the event with a 1:07.20, setting a new personal best. Later in the 400 IM, Pickrem took her second victory of the meet with a time of 4:40.64.

Closing out the A/B finals portion of the evening was Puerto Rican teen Jarod Arroyo and his dominant swim in the 400 IM. Arroyo easily won with a 4:21.65, ranking him 7th among all 18 & under swimmers worldwide this year.

Women’s 200 Free- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Katie Ledecky, 2016 – 1:54.43

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.69

Top 3:

Men’s 200 Free- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Sun Yang, 2016 – 1:44.82

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:50.79

Top 3:

Women’s 100 Breast- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Rebecca Soni, 2011 – 1:05.57

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:10.99

Top 3:

Men’s 100 Breast- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Adam Peaty, 2017 – 58.86

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:03.29

Top 3:

Women’s 50 Back- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Olivia Smoliga, 2018 – 27.43

Top 3:

Men’s 50 Back- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Michael Andrew, 2019 – 24.66

Top 3:

Women’s 100 Fly- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 – 56.38

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:00.69

Top 3:

Men’s 100 Fly- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Jack Conger, 2018 – 51.00

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 54.19

Top 3:

Women’s 400 IM- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015 – 4:31.07

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:51.79

Top 3:

Men’s 400 IM- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Chase Kalisz, 2018 – 4:08.92

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:25.99

Top 3: