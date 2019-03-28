2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Dean Farris 200 Free Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships started off with a bang with SwimSwam legend Dean Farris leading off the 800 Free relay in an American Record 1:29.15, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action of his phenomenal swim.
This is incredible, what more can one ask for
this is perfection at it’s finest
I think you might need to add a *NSFW* to the title…
Yeah, my entire cubicle caught on fire