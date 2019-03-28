Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Dean Farris 200 Free Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships started off with a bang with SwimSwam legend Dean Farris leading off the 800 Free relay in an American Record 1:29.15, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action of his phenomenal swim.

Dean Farris says a small prayer for the mortals that he is about to strike awe into. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris allows mortals to gaze upon him before he takes to the pool (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris cherishes a quiet moment before the 200 Free Hurricane (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris embarks on a journey that many can only dream of. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris en route to the greatest swim of all time (photo: Jack Spitser)

SwimSwam Legend Dean Farris secures his spot in history with a 1:29.15 (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris takes a power nap after his warmup American Record (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris. A God Among Men. (photo: Jack Spitser)

When all of SwimSwam realizes that Dean Farris broke the American Record (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris giving his moderate swim a fair analysis (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris. The End. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Grand

This is incredible, what more can one ask for

26 minutes ago
s-maq

this is perfection at it’s finest

25 minutes ago
PINODEE

I think you might need to add a *NSFW* to the title…

25 minutes ago
Dcswim

Yeah, my entire cubicle caught on fire

23 minutes ago

