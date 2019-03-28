2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Dean Farris 200 Free Photo Vault

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Timed Finals Live Recap After last year’s thrilling five-team battle for the team title, things somehow look even closer this season. Catch the start of what should be a thrilling national title chase with our live recap tonight.

Dean Farris Shatters American, NCAA Records In 200 Freestyle – 1:29.15 Dean Farris swam the fastest 200 free in history on the lead-off of Harvard’s 800 free relay on day 1 of the men’s NCAA Championships.