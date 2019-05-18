Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Bloomington Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Day three finals are set to get underway from Bloomington, with the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back and 400 IM on the schedule. The SwimSquads will also race the mixed 200 medley relay after the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals finish.

Some of the highlights include Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel in the women’s 200 free, Regan Smith and Taylor Ruck in the women’s 200 back, and Lilly King in the women’s 50 breast.

Top seed from prelims Will Licon has notably scratched out of the men’s 400 IM.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

  1. Katie Ledecky, NCAP, 1:55.80
  2. Simone Manuel, ALTO, 1:57.24
  3. Madisyn Cox, TXLA, 1:58.52

Katie Ledecky was dominant en route to the victory in the women’s 200 freestyle, posting a time of 1:55.80. Ledecky’s 2018-19 season-best stands at 1:55.32 from the U.S. Winter Nats, which ranks her 2nd in the world, but this was just .02 off of her fastest swim in 2019 (1:55.78 at the Knoxville PSS).

Simone Manuel established a season-best of her own in second, clocking 1:57.24, which stands up as the fastest swim she’s ever had outside of a U.S. Summer National Championship meet. Her lifetime best is 1:57.01.

In third, Madisyn Cox set a new PB in 1:58.52, taking out her 1:58.76 from the Richmond stop last month.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

MEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

  • PSS Record: 26.97, Felipe Lima, 2019

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

  • PSS Record: 25.65, Farida Osman, 2019

MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

  • PSS Record: 23.11, Matt Targett, 2012

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

  • PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

  • PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz, 2018

MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY

1
Woke Stasi

We’d likely see fewer scratches if the TYR folks gave out “FINA-Invite-size” checks to the finishers: $10,000 for first, $8,000 for second, $6,000 for third, and $5,000 for fourth!

11 minutes ago

