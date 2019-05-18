2019 Bloomington Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Day three finals are set to get underway from Bloomington, with the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back and 400 IM on the schedule. The SwimSquads will also race the mixed 200 medley relay after the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals finish.

Some of the highlights include Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel in the women’s 200 free, Regan Smith and Taylor Ruck in the women’s 200 back, and Lilly King in the women’s 50 breast.

Top seed from prelims Will Licon has notably scratched out of the men’s 400 IM.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky, 2016

Katie Ledecky was dominant en route to the victory in the women’s 200 freestyle, posting a time of 1:55.80. Ledecky’s 2018-19 season-best stands at 1:55.32 from the U.S. Winter Nats, which ranks her 2nd in the world, but this was just .02 off of her fastest swim in 2019 (1:55.78 at the Knoxville PSS).

Simone Manuel established a season-best of her own in second, clocking 1:57.24, which stands up as the fastest swim she’s ever had outside of a U.S. Summer National Championship meet. Her lifetime best is 1:57.01.

In third, Madisyn Cox set a new PB in 1:58.52, taking out her 1:58.76 from the Richmond stop last month.

