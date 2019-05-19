Former Green Bay Signee Corinne Pelzer Commits to Washington State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Following the announcement that UW Green Bay would be eliminating scholarships for its men’s and women’s swimming programs, incoming freshman Corinne Pelzer changed her commitment to Washington State. Pelzer had signed with Green Bay last Fall, but was released following the cuts. Pelzer is from Sioux Falls, SD, and is one of the top recruits out of the state.

Here is the link to Pelzer’s original commitment article. She has actually improved in almost all of her best events since she committed to Green Bay last September. Here is the comparison:

September 30th, 2018:

50 free – 23.41

100 free – 52.50

200 free – 1:54.65

100 fly – 57.57

200 fly – 2:09.76

200 IM – 2:06.97

May 18th, 2019:

50 free – 22.89

100 free – 51.03

200 free – 1:54.65

100 fly – 57.48

200 fly – 2:09.00

200 IM – 2:06.44

100 breast – 1:06.48

Pelzer is a versatile sprinter who could fill spots in Washington State’s roster in any combination of free, fly and breast. Her 50 free best of 22.89 would have been the fastest 50 free on WSU’s team last season. It also would have made the C final at Pac 12 Champs this season.

