SD Sprint Free/Fly Specialist Corinne Pelzer Verbals to Green Bay

Corinne Pelzer from Sioux Falls, South Dakota has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix Swim and Dive class of 2023.

“I chose Green Bay for the amazing team and incredible academic programs. The staff really cares about you and doesn’t treat you like just another number. Go Phoenix!”

A senior at O’Gorman High School, Pelzer swims year-round for Sioux Falls Swim Team where she specializes in free, fly, and IM. Pelzer kicked off her 2018 long course season with all-new times at the Scheels Independence Day Invite, including 50/100/400 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM. Three weeks later at the South Dakota LSC Long Course Championships she won the 50/100/400 free and 100/200 fly and was runner-up in the 200 free and 200 IM. Most of her best short course times come from the March 2018 SCY version of the state meet: 100/200/500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free, her top SCY times include:

50 free – 23.41

100 free – 52.50

200 free – 1:54.65

100 fly – 57.57

200 fly – 2:09.76

200 IM – 2:06.97

Pelzer’s best times would have scored at the 2018 Horizon League Championships in the A final of the 50 free (with now-sophomore Anna Liu) and the B finals of the 200 fly (in which Kate Vanderhoef was an A-finalist as a freshman) and 200 IM (with now-sophomore Emily Macco); she would have been just a tick outside scoring range in the 100 free and 100 fly (the Horizon League only scores 2 finals).