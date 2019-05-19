After Post-NCAA Mental Reset, Ella Eastin is Back Stronger Than Ever (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
- Meet site
- Live Stream:
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL
- PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015
- Ella Eastin, ALTO, 4:37.18
- Madisyn Cox, TXLA, 4:41.14
- Makayla Sargent, WOLF, 4:41.33
Ella Eastin put together a very impressive performance in the women’s 400 IM to pick up the win in a new personal best time of 4:37.18. She was faster than everyone else in the field on fly, back and breast, and moves into sixth in the world for the season.
The 22-year-old’s previous best was 4:38.43 from the Indianapolis PSS last year (though she had initially gone 4:36.96 at the 2017 World Trials before she was disqualified).
Madisyn Cox edged out Makayla Sargent for second, 4:41.14 to 4:41.33, and Katie Ledecky (4:43.61) took fourth shortly after her 200 free win.
