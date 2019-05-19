After Post-NCAA Mental Reset, Ella Eastin is Back Stronger Than Ever (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Ella Eastin put together a very impressive performance in the women’s 400 IM to pick up the win in a new personal best time of 4:37.18. She was faster than everyone else in the field on fly, back and breast, and moves into sixth in the world for the season.

The 22-year-old’s previous best was 4:38.43 from the Indianapolis PSS last year (though she had initially gone 4:36.96 at the 2017 World Trials before she was disqualified).

Madisyn Cox edged out Makayla Sargent for second, 4:41.14 to 4:41.33, and Katie Ledecky (4:43.61) took fourth shortly after her 200 free win.