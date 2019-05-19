Video: Olivia Smoliga Talks 100 Backstroke Disqualification and DQ Overturn

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Reported by Braden Keith & Nick Pecoraro:

Olivia Smoliga pulled off a big double on day 2 of the 2019 Atlanta Classic at Georgia Tech. A DQ in the 100 back nearly derailed her day, but ultimately she came away with Meet Records in back-to-back races.

Smoliga touched 1st in the 100 back final in 59.27, which was faster than her own Meet Record of 1:00.13 from 2016. She was initially disqualified, however, for a 15 meter violation. After the race, Smoliga protested to the officials, appearing to be showing them video to acquit her, and officials eventually reinstated her result. Meet officials have not said on what grounds the call was overturned, or whether the video they were shown had any impact on the decision.

Less than 20 minutes before that swim, Smoliga swam, and won, the 50 free in 25.05. That also broke the Meet Record, which stood at 25.21 from Simone Manuel in 2016.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Meet Record: Olivia Smoliga– 1:00.13

*update: Smoliga’s DQ has been overturned

Just coming off breaking the 50 free meet record, Olivia Smoliga broke her second meet record of the night with a 59.27. Smoliga was originally DQed for going past 15 meters underwater, but has overturned it after video review.

Taking second was Hali Flickinger (1:01.59), who out-touched Erika Brown (1:01.64) by 0.05s. Both Brown and fourth-place finisher Natalie Hinds (1:02.02) just came off the 50 free final.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Meet Record: Olivia Smoliga– 25.20

Scoring the third-consecutive meet record of the night was Olivia Smoliga, who smashed her prelims record of 25.20 with a 25.05. This is Smoliga’s second-best time of the season, just off her 24.83 from the Richmond PSS.

Swimming an in-season best was 17-year-old Kate Douglass, who took second behind Smoliga with a 25.23. Athens Bulldog Natalie Hinds finished in third with a 25.30. Tennessee’s Erika Brown took fourth in the race with a 25.35.