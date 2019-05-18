2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC: DAY 2 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC
- May 17th-19th, 2019
- Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50m pool)
Night 2 of the Atlanta Classic will feature the finals of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free. Among the races to watch, Caeleb Dressel will be contesting in the 200 fly. Dressel finished second in prelims with a 2:00.69, right behind top seed Fynn Minuth (1:59.38).
Already coming in finals with a meet record in their names are Hali Flickinger and Olivia Smoliga. Flickinger will swim her best event, the 200 fly, as the top seed with her record time of 2:07.24. Smoliga is the top seed in the 50 free and broke Simone Manuel‘s 2016 record by 1/100 with a 25.20.
Both Smoliga and Flickinger will duel in the 100 back, where Smoliga is seeded first (1:01.60) while Flickginer is seeded second (1:02.21).
Women’s 200 Fly
Meet Record: Hali Flickinger– 2:07.24
- Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 2:06.98
- Leah Gringrich, HURR, 2:10.95
- Dakota Luther, ABSC, 2:11.86
After breaking the meet record this morning, Hali Flickinger has re-broken her event record with a 2:06.98. Splitting her last 50 faster than her third, Flickinger’s time remains the 3rd fastest time in the world this year.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
HENTKE
2.06.50
|2
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|2:06.62
|05/12
|3
|Hali
FLICKINGER
|USA
|2.07.03
|04/12
|3
|Yui
OHASHI
|JPN
|2.07.03
|11/21
|5
|Suzuka
HASEGAWA
|JPN
|2.07.21
|04/05
Taking second was Leah Gringrich with a 2:10.95 while Bulldog teammate Dakota Luther finished in third with a 2:11.86.
Men’s 200 Fly
Meet Record: Joseph Schooling– 1:57.54
- Caeleb Dressel, GSC, 1:56.29
- Chase Kalisz, ABSC, 1:56.55
- Fynn Minuth, UN, 1:57.70
Coming on with fire, Caeleb Dressel came home in a hot 28.86 to nudge out Chase Kalisz by 0.26s. Dressel broke the second meet record of the session with a 1:56.29, dominating Joseph Schooling‘s 1:57.54 mark. This was only Dressel’s 5th time swimming the 200 fly LCM ever in his career. Currently, Dressel ranks 15th in the world this year and put up the 21st fastest time in US history.
Prelims top seed Fynn Minuth finished right behind Dressel and Kalisz with a 1:57.70. Winning the B-final was Christian Ferraro, whose winning time of 1:59.93 would have placed 4th overall.
Women’s 50 Free
Meet Record: Olivia Smoliga– 25.20
- Olivia Smoliga, ABSC, 25.05
- Kate Douglass, CPAC, 25.23
- Natalie Hinds, ABSC, 25.30
Scoring the third-consecutive meet record of the night was Olivia Smoliga, who smashed her prelims record of 25.20 with a 25.05. This is Smoliga’s second-best time of the season, just off her 24.83 from the Richmond PSS.
Swimming an in-season best was 17-year-old Kate Douglass, who took second behind Smoliga with a 25.23. Athens Bulldog Natalie Hinds finished in third with a 25.30. Tennessee’s Erika Brown took fourth in the race with a 25.35.
Men’s 50 Free
- Meet Record: Michael Andrew– 21.73
- Erik Risolvato, UN, 22.63
- Enzo Martinez Scarpe, GSC, 22.79
- Dean Farris, HARV, 22.83
Winning the men’s sprint race was Erik Risolvato, who took the win with a 22.63. Risolvato just missed his season-best time of 22.55 from the 2018 US Winter Nationals, where he placed fifth in this event.
Also under 23 seconds was Enzo Martinez Scarpe (22.79) and Harvard’s Dean Farris (22.83).
Women’s 100 Back
- Meet Record: Olivia Smoliga– 1:00.13
- Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 1:01.59
- Erika Brown, TENN, 1:01.64
- Natalie Hinds, ABSC, 1:02.02
After breaking the 50 free meet record, Olivia Smoliga took a DQ in the 100 back. Despite going past 15 meters underwater, Smoliga would have won with a 59.27, which would also have been a meet record.
Taking the second win of the evening was Hali Flickinger (1:01.59), who out-touched Erika Brown (1:01.64) by 0.05s. Both Brown and third-place finisher Natalie Hinds (1:02.02) just came off the 50 free final.
Men’s 100 Back
- Meet Record: Ryan Murphy– 53.08
Women’s 200 Breast
- Meet Record: Micah Sumrall – 2:26.16
- Melanie Margalis, SPA, 2:28.90
- Sofia Carnevale, ESWIM, 2:30.78
- Vanessa Pearl, MTRO, 2:30.90
Breaking 2:30 for the 200 breast win was versatile Melanie Margalis with a season-best of 2:28.90. Earlier this year, Margalis swam a 2:31.89 at the Knoxville PSS.
Taking second was Sofia Carnevale (2:30.78) and closely behind her was Vanessa Pearl (2:30.90).
Men’s 200 Breast
- Meet Record: Josh Prenot – 2:09.49
- Chase Kalisz, ABSC, 2:14.47
- Nico Perner, BAMA, 2:15.29
- Dylan Rhee, AGUA, 2:16.96
After getting touched out in the 200 fly, Chase Kalisz came home strong in the last 100 to win the 200 breast with a 2:14.47. Alabama’s Nico Perner took second place with a 2:15.29. Joining in the top 3 was 17-year-old Dylan Rhee, touching in at 2:16.96.
Out of the C-final, Gator Swim Club’s Toma Peribonio dropped 10 seconds from prelims to win with a 2:21.99. His time would have placed 8th overall.
Women’s 400 Free
- Meet Record: Katie Ledecky – 4:00.31
Men’s 400 Free
- Meet Record: Anton Ipsen – 3:50.40
My mans about to go 1:56
1:56.29 for dressel. Kinda hyped for what he’s gonna drop in that 200im tommorow.
Looks like Troy pulled out the SEC-level 1:38 IM, 50 point 100 breast taper for this. Wish he’d done the 200 free instead and put up a 1:45. Then he would have a relay spot at Worlds without question.
1:56.2?! WTF
Just took out Schooling’s meet record, lol
But schooling just went 1:55 in practice
And schooling came home in 28.0 in practice
he closed in 28.8….bruh
Phelps 28.6 close on his 1:52.
Oh. Who’s that?
Having to use the GOAT to downplay an amazing swim in its own right shows you’re grasping for straws.
It’s a 15th place in the World swim. Get some perspective. Flickinger was #3. Regan Smith was #3. Both tonight.
That’s so awesome