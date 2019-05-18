2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC: DAY 2 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Night 2 of the Atlanta Classic will feature the finals of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free. Among the races to watch, Caeleb Dressel will be contesting in the 200 fly. Dressel finished second in prelims with a 2:00.69, right behind top seed Fynn Minuth (1:59.38).

Already coming in finals with a meet record in their names are Hali Flickinger and Olivia Smoliga. Flickinger will swim her best event, the 200 fly, as the top seed with her record time of 2:07.24. Smoliga is the top seed in the 50 free and broke Simone Manuel‘s 2016 record by 1/100 with a 25.20.

Both Smoliga and Flickinger will duel in the 100 back, where Smoliga is seeded first (1:01.60) while Flickginer is seeded second (1:02.21).

Women’s 200 Fly

Meet Record: Hali Flickinger– 2:07.24

After breaking the meet record this morning, Hali Flickinger has re-broken her event record with a 2:06.98. Splitting her last 50 faster than her third, Flickinger’s time remains the 3rd fastest time in the world this year.

Taking second was Leah Gringrich with a 2:10.95 while Bulldog teammate Dakota Luther finished in third with a 2:11.86.

Men’s 200 Fly

Meet Record: Joseph Schooling– 1:57.54

Coming on with fire, Caeleb Dressel came home in a hot 28.86 to nudge out Chase Kalisz by 0.26s. Dressel broke the second meet record of the session with a 1:56.29, dominating Joseph Schooling‘s 1:57.54 mark. This was only Dressel’s 5th time swimming the 200 fly LCM ever in his career. Currently, Dressel ranks 15th in the world this year and put up the 21st fastest time in US history.

Prelims top seed Fynn Minuth finished right behind Dressel and Kalisz with a 1:57.70. Winning the B-final was Christian Ferraro, whose winning time of 1:59.93 would have placed 4th overall.

Women’s 50 Free

Meet Record: Olivia Smoliga– 25.20

Scoring the third-consecutive meet record of the night was Olivia Smoliga, who smashed her prelims record of 25.20 with a 25.05. This is Smoliga’s second-best time of the season, just off her 24.83 from the Richmond PSS.

Swimming an in-season best was 17-year-old Kate Douglass, who took second behind Smoliga with a 25.23. Athens Bulldog Natalie Hinds finished in third with a 25.30. Tennessee’s Erika Brown took fourth in the race with a 25.35.

Men’s 50 Free

Meet Record: Michael Andrew– 21.73

Winning the men’s sprint race was Erik Risolvato, who took the win with a 22.63. Risolvato just missed his season-best time of 22.55 from the 2018 US Winter Nationals, where he placed fifth in this event.

Also under 23 seconds was Enzo Martinez Scarpe (22.79) and Harvard’s Dean Farris (22.83).

Women’s 100 Back

Meet Record: Olivia Smoliga– 1:00.13

After breaking the 50 free meet record, Olivia Smoliga took a DQ in the 100 back. Despite going past 15 meters underwater, Smoliga would have won with a 59.27, which would also have been a meet record.

Taking the second win of the evening was Hali Flickinger (1:01.59), who out-touched Erika Brown (1:01.64) by 0.05s. Both Brown and third-place finisher Natalie Hinds (1:02.02) just came off the 50 free final.

Men’s 100 Back

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy– 53.08

Women’s 200 Breast

Meet Record: Micah Sumrall – 2:26.16

Breaking 2:30 for the 200 breast win was versatile Melanie Margalis with a season-best of 2:28.90. Earlier this year, Margalis swam a 2:31.89 at the Knoxville PSS.

Taking second was Sofia Carnevale (2:30.78) and closely behind her was Vanessa Pearl (2:30.90).

Men’s 200 Breast

Meet Record: Josh Prenot – 2:09.49

After getting touched out in the 200 fly, Chase Kalisz came home strong in the last 100 to win the 200 breast with a 2:14.47. Alabama’s Nico Perner took second place with a 2:15.29. Joining in the top 3 was 17-year-old Dylan Rhee, touching in at 2:16.96.

Out of the C-final, Gator Swim Club’s Toma Peribonio dropped 10 seconds from prelims to win with a 2:21.99. His time would have placed 8th overall.

Women’s 400 Free

Meet Record: Katie Ledecky – 4:00.31

