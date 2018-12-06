2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
Day 2 of Speedo Winter Juniors – East will feature the A, B, and C finals of the girls/boys 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, and the timed finals of the 4×100 medley relay.
Day 2
Girls’ 500 Freestyle
- Meet record: 4:37.82 12/9/2015 Hannah Cox, Upper Valley Aquatic Club
- Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club, 4:42.45
- Ellie Marquardt, Aquatic Team Of Meklenburg, 4:43.76
- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club, 4:44.78
Boys’ 500 Freestyle
- Meet record: 4:14.40 12/7/2017 Jack Levant, North Texas Nadadores
Girls’ 200 Individual Medley
- Meet record: 1:54.02 12/7/2017 Alexandra Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
Boys’ 200 Individual Medley
- Meet record: 1:42.77 12/2015 Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming
Girls’ 50 Freestyle
- Meet record: 21.49 12/12/2014 Abbey Weitzeil, Canyons Aquatic Club
Boys’ 50 Freestyle
- Meet record: 18.71 12/10/2016 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club
Girls’ 400 Medley Relay
- Meet record: 3:33.93 12/7/2017 Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B Stewart, Z Bartel, C Gillilan, K Alons)
Boys’ 400 Medley Relay
- Meet record: 3:13.37 12/10/2015 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (B Ho, J Babinet, J Molinari, A Gwo)
Leave a Reply