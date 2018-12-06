Former Washington State Swimmer Inducted into Women’s Football HOF

Former Washington State swimmer McKenzie Tolliver has been announced as a member of the newest class of the Women’s Football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.. She’s being inducted along with Jen Welter, who became the first female coach in the NFL when the Arizona Cardinals hired her to coach their inside linebackers in 2015, and more than a dozen other women.

Tolliver currently plays safety and tight end for the Seattle Majestics of the Women’s National Football Conference. She is a league All-American and helped Team USA win gold at the 2017 International Federation of American Football Women’s World Championships.

Tolliver has undergone 4 ACL tears, 2 foot surgeries, and a spinal surgery but is still playing professionally in Seattle.

When not playing football, Tolliver works professionally as a regional property manager for Greystar.

While at Washington State, Tolliver, then as Kenzie Reiter, she finished a high of 18th at the Pac-12 Championships twice: both times as a freshman in 2005, in the 100 breast in 1:04.41 and in the 200 breast in 2:18.40.

In high school, Reiter set State Records in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 400 IM, and was also All-State in soccer after leading her team in scoring at Billings Senior High.