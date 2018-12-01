2018 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final preliminary session from Greensboro will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly, and the 1500 freestyles will be contested later in the afternoon.

Among the big names competing this morning include Simone Manuel and Nathan Adrian in the women’s and men’s 100 free, Kylie Masse in the women’s 200 back, Hali Flickinger in both the women’s 200 back and 200 fly, and Jacob Pebley in the men’s 200 back.

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Ali Galyer, who is currently in the midst of her junior season with Kentucky, won the first circle-seeded heat of the women’s 200 back in a time that stood up as the fastest of the morning, as she clocked 2:10.97 to lead Kentucky post-grad Bridgette Alexander (2:13.33). This is Galyer’s seventh time going sub-2:11, with all seven of the swims coming in 2018.

Last night’s 100 back winner Kylie Masse of Toronto cruised to the win in the final heat in 2:11.51, putting her 2nd, and Hali Flickinger of the Athens Bulldogs won the penultimate heat for 3rd in 2:12.19.

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Team Elite’s Jacob Pebley was the lone man to crack 2:00 in the 200 back this morning, solidifying the win in the final heat with a last 50 split of 29.96 as he touched in 1:59.70. Pebley is slated to race this event in a few weeks at the Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China. Kane Follows, a native of New Zealand, took 2nd to Pebley in the heat in 2:00.62 which stands up as a new best time by half a second. He advances to the final in 3rd.

Christopher Reid of Crimson Tide Aquatics, who was entered with a yards time, swam his first long course 200 back since the 2017 U.S. Open out of heat 4, posting the #2 time of the prelims in 2:00.54.

Jay Litherland of Dynamo and Markus Thormeyer of HPC – Vancouver won the other two circle-seeded heats in times of 2:01.58 and 2:01.88 respectively to qualify 4th and 5th.

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29

Simone Manuel was not messing around this morning as she threw down a 53.50 in the women’s 100 freestyle, the top time of the prelims by eight-tenths of a second. This marks the fastest Manuel has ever been at a non-international or National Trials meet.

Margo Geer, who currently trains in Indiana but is representing Mission Viejo, was 54.31 out of the penultimate heat for the 2nd seed overall, and Anna Hopkin from the University of Arkansas qualified 3rd from Manuel’s heat in 54.54. That’s a new personal best for the native of Great Britain, with her previous best of 54.76 coming last December at the Swim England Winter Championships.

Katie Ledecky won the first circle-seeded heat in 55.58, a time that stood up for 6th overall, while Dana Vollmer (56.25) finished 2nd in the heat but just missed a spot in the ‘A’ final in 9th.

Men’s 100 Free Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49

Nyls Korstanje of NC State, Michael Chadwick of Team Elite and Markus Thormeyer of HPC – Vancouver each won one of the three circle-seeded heats in the men’s 100 freestyle, and ended up with the top-3 seeds led by Chadwick’s 49.27 which was also a new pool record.

Korstanje, a Dutch native who swam a personal best of 48.87 this past summer at the European Championships, joined Chadwick under 50 seconds in 49.99, while Thormeyer (50.07) edged out Nathan Adrian (50.27) of Cal in the final heat as they qualified 3rd and 5th.

In 4th, 17-year-old Destin Lasco had the 3rd fastest swim of his career in 50.08, trailing only his 49.40 and 49.66 swims at Summer Nationals in July.

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29

Kelsey Wog of the University of Manitoba cruised to the win in heat seven of eight in the women’s 200 breast, clocking in at 2:29.43 which held up as the fastest of the morning. Her swim was also a new pool record.

2018 Pan Pac gold medalist Micah Sumrall was also under 2:30 to win the last heat in 2:29.62, and Emily Escobedo won the first circle-seeded heat for 3rd overall in 2:30.26.

Men’s 200 Breast Prelims

