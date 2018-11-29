2018 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After Katie Ledecky led the first group of swimmers to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials in last night’s 800 freestyle, the first preliminary session will get underway at the U.S. Winter National Championships in Greensboro this morning with heats in the men’s and women’s 400 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

Ledecky will swim the 400 today, and a pair of 100m freestyle Olympic gold medalists will swim the 50 in Simone Manuel and Nathan AdrianChase Kalisz, who was originally the top seed in the men’s 200 IM, has pulled out of the competition.

Women’s 400 Free Prelims

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 3:57.29

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19

