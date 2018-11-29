2 Top Seeds Scratch Thursday’s Prelims at US Winter Nationals

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The top seed in 2 events have scratched out of prelims on Thursday morning at the 2018 US Winter National Championships. Chris Wieser of Dart Swimming, who was seeded 1st in the 400 free with a 3:48.69, doesn’t appear on Thursday morning’s psych sheets. The former Arizona All-American didn’t race the 800 on Wednesday evening either, though he still holds entries later in the meet in the 200 free and arguably his best event the 1500 free.

The other top seed to scratch on Thursday morning is German-born University of Hawaii senior Metin Aydin. Aydin, the defending MPSF Swimmer of the Year and a 2018 NCAA Honorable Mention All-American (1:39.59, 200 yard back), was the top seed in the 200 IM as the first of 3 entries. In his absence, Bluefish 17-year old River Wright, a University of Michigan commit, becomes the top seed. Aydin is seeded 10th in the 100 back and 17th in the 200 back later in the meet.

Other Notable Scratches on Day 2: