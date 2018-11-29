Minnesota Invite Day 1 Prelims: Utah’s McArthur Unloads 1:44.8 200 IM

2018 Minnesota Invite

November 29 – December 1, 2018

Minneapolis, MN

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

LIVE RESULTS

The 2018 version of Minnesota’s annual invite kicked off Thursday morning with swimmers from a sparse Golden Gophers squad (roughly 10 swimmers each from the men’s and women’s team) that just came off of last weekend’s Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa, Utah, San Jose State, South Dakota State, St. Olaf, Carlton, and a selection of local club teams.

Women’s Meet

500 Free

The Utah sophomore duo of Sara McClendon and Mandy Gebhart took the top 2 seeds out of prelims with a 4:52.24 and 4:53.83, respectively. Both of those performances are season-best times and marks the first time either of them have been under the 5-minute barrier this year. Minnesota sophomore Abbey Erwin rounded out the top 3 this morning with a 4:54.22 – just off of the 4:53.44 she posted last weekend in Iowa. Minnesota’s Mackenzie Padington, who is not competing in this meet, holds the fastest time in the country this year with a 4:37.01 from last weekend’s Hawkeye Invitational.

200 IM

Utah senior Jordan Anderson, sister of U.S. Olympians Alyssa and Haley, claimed the top spot in prelims this morning with a 2:01.31 – just ahead of her teammates Aryanna Fernandes in 2:01.33 and Rebecca Zeiger in 2:01.85. As a matter of fact, the Utes took the top 6 seeds overall. Each of those performances by Anderson, Fernandes, and Zeiger marked season-best times.

50 Free

In the splash-and-dash, Utah’s Gillian St. John placed her name atop the standings with a 22.64 – a lifetime best for the senior. She was relatively unchallenged in prelims, with her teammate Fernandes – fresh out of the 200 IM – taking the 2nd seed in 23.10 and San Jose State’s Gabby Heng taking the 3rd seed in 23.24.

Men’s Meet

500 Free

It was all Utah this morning in the men’s 500 free as the Utes took the top 9 spots led by freshman Nick Becker in 4:23.08 – a lifetime best by over 6 seconds. His teammate Rahiti De Vos, a junior from France, snagged the 2nd seed in 4:26.41 and Tyler Klawiter claimed the 3rd seed in 4:28.25. Expect De Vos, who has a lifetime best of 4:16.81 from last year’s Art Adamson Invite, to make a bigger push tonight in finals.

200 IM

Utah senior Daniel McArthur annihilated the field this morning in the men’s 200 IM – posting the top time by over 4 seconds with a 1:44.82. That time clips his previous lifetime best of 1:44.86 set at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships and ranks just outside of the top 10 in the nation this year. Just like in the women’s event, the Utah men ultimately claimed the top 6 seeds overall – with Jackson Cunningham and Ethan Dillard following McArthur for 2nd and 3rd with a 1:49.06 and 1:50.07, respectively.

50 Free

In what looks to bode well for their 200 free relay in finals, Utah claimed the top 3 seeds in the men’s 50 free with Rodolfo Moreira (19.68), Clay Stoddard (19.74), and Austin Phillips (19.89) all breaking the 20-second barrier. Those performances mark lifetime bests for all three Utes and the first time Stoddard and Phillips have ever broken 20 seconds.