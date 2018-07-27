2018 U.S. Nationals Day 3: Ella Eastin Scratches 400 IM

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re just a couple hours away from the third session of prelims the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California. This morning will include the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back.

Stanford’s Ella Eastin, who is in recovery from coming down with mononucleosis, has scratched the 400 IM – she was the No. 4 seed. She swam the 200 fly Wednesday (but scratched the B-final), and scratched the 200 free Thursday. She had to sit out of training for the first two weeks of July entirely and was unsure if she would be able to swim at this meet at all. Eastin appears to be staking all her hopes of going to the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships or World University Games on Sunday’s 200 IM, where she is the No. 2 seed.

Other scratches in the women’s event include 14-year-old Claire Tuggle (No. 62 seed), who yesterday swam the second-fastest 13-14 200 free for an American ever, and Asia Seidt, the No. 29 seed.

In the men’s race, scratches include 16-year-old Carson Foster, the 13-seed, Stephen Holmquist (28-seed), and Michael Zarian (31-seed).

25-seed Pace Clark scratched the 100 fly, along with David Madej, Jack Levant, and Bowen Becker. Notably, No. 1 seed Caeleb Dressel is still listed in the race after no-showing the 200 free yesterday, and we’d expect him to swim (Florida has a history of scratching unannounced, and he likely just needed the rest).

16-seed Annie Lazor is the highest scratch in the 50 breast. No one in the top-24 scratched the men’s 50 breast, or either 50 back.