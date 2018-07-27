Ledecky Eyeing New WR in New Event in Tokyo (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 1:54.60
  2. SILVER: Allison Schmitt– 1:55.82
  3. BRONZE: Gabby Deloof– 1:56.55
  4. FOURTH: Leah Smith– 1:56.93

Katie Ledecky scorched a 55.77 going out, less than 2 tenths under World Record pace. She fell off the pace on the back half, but still won handily with the 6th fastest American performance ever in 1:54.60. Behind her, Allison Schmitt cemented her comeback with a 1:55.82 for 2nd.

After taking 2 seconds off her best this morning, Michigan’s Gabby Deloof became the 9th fastest American performer ever as she took 3rd in 1:56.55, making her move on the 3rd 50 to push ahead of Leah Smith (1:56.93).

Just out of the top 5 was Simone Manuel in 1:57.01, marking her best time by about a tenth. Manuel has already qualified for Pan Pacs after swimming the 2nd fastest American 100 free ever last night. Olympic relay champ Melanie Margalis (1:57.32) was about a half second shy of her prelims time for 6th, as was Mallory Comerford (1:58.38) for 7th. Comerford has also cemented a Pan Pacs spot with her 100 free, while Margalis is the frontrunner to qualify in the IMs later on.

Becky D

It was awesome to see KL express such joy with Schmitty.

49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Ex Quaker

I thought the article pic was Ledecky swimming breaststroke while holding another swimmer in a headlock. Took me a second to realize what was going on.

47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
MrBreastroke

Great, now I can’t unsee that. Thanks dude.

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Becky D

So we have another event to replace “mystery IM” on the Pro Series: “Mystery wrestling partner”

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Yozhik

American 4×200 relay is getting closer and closer to the world record of 7:42.08 (China, 2009). On paper they are 7:43.71 Ledecky – 1:54.56 Schmitt – 1:55.82 Deloof – 1:56.55 Smith. – 1:56.78 Ledecky and Smith can be expected to swim 0.5 sec faster each. Plus a safe and more or less standard relay exchange with reaction time 0.35sec can save another 1 sec. So this team can be expected to show 7:41.7 that is ~ 0.4 sec under current world record. There is some uncertainty with times of DeLoof and Schmitt. Both swimmers swam yesterday much better than what was expected from them let say a month ago and they could be specially prepared particularly for this meet. They… Read more »

29 seconds ago
29 seconds ago

