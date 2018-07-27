Ledecky Eyeing New WR in New Event in Tokyo (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE:
- World Record: Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009
- American Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:53.61, 2012
- Championship Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 1:54.60
- SILVER: Allison Schmitt– 1:55.82
- BRONZE: Gabby Deloof– 1:56.55
- FOURTH: Leah Smith– 1:56.93
Katie Ledecky scorched a 55.77 going out, less than 2 tenths under World Record pace. She fell off the pace on the back half, but still won handily with the 6th fastest American performance ever in 1:54.60. Behind her, Allison Schmitt cemented her comeback with a 1:55.82 for 2nd.
After taking 2 seconds off her best this morning, Michigan’s Gabby Deloof became the 9th fastest American performer ever as she took 3rd in 1:56.55, making her move on the 3rd 50 to push ahead of Leah Smith (1:56.93).
Just out of the top 5 was Simone Manuel in 1:57.01, marking her best time by about a tenth. Manuel has already qualified for Pan Pacs after swimming the 2nd fastest American 100 free ever last night. Olympic relay champ Melanie Margalis (1:57.32) was about a half second shy of her prelims time for 6th, as was Mallory Comerford (1:58.38) for 7th. Comerford has also cemented a Pan Pacs spot with her 100 free, while Margalis is the frontrunner to qualify in the IMs later on.
It was awesome to see KL express such joy with Schmitty.
I thought the article pic was Ledecky swimming breaststroke while holding another swimmer in a headlock. Took me a second to realize what was going on.
Great, now I can’t unsee that. Thanks dude.
So we have another event to replace “mystery IM” on the Pro Series: “Mystery wrestling partner”
American 4×200 relay is getting closer and closer to the world record of 7:42.08 (China, 2009). On paper they are 7:43.71 Ledecky – 1:54.56 Schmitt – 1:55.82 Deloof – 1:56.55 Smith. – 1:56.78 Ledecky and Smith can be expected to swim 0.5 sec faster each. Plus a safe and more or less standard relay exchange with reaction time 0.35sec can save another 1 sec. So this team can be expected to show 7:41.7 that is ~ 0.4 sec under current world record. There is some uncertainty with times of DeLoof and Schmitt. Both swimmers swam yesterday much better than what was expected from them let say a month ago and they could be specially prepared particularly for this meet. They… Read more »