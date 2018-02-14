2018 Summit League Day 1 Recap: Denver Women Break Relay Records

2018 Summit League Championships

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Denver – 80 South Dakota State – 68 Nebraska Omaha – 64 South Dakota – 60 Western Illinois – 56 Eastern Illinois – 52

MEN

Denver – 80 South Dakota State/South Dakota – 66 – Western Illinois/Eastern Illinois – 58 – Valparaiso – 52

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Summit League Record: 1:37.43 (Denver)

Denver – 1:37.19 South Dakota State – 1:42.96 Nebraka Omaha – 1:43.42

The Denver women’s 200 medley team of Morgan McCormick (24.80), Bailey Andison (26.59), Heidi Bradley (23.66), and Morgan Wice-Roslin (22.14) combined to win the event by nearly 6 seconds, and come in just under Denver’s own Summit League Record and team record of 1:37.43. They came in just .30 seconds off the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:36.89, which is important for Denver because they have an individual ‘A’ cut, so they need a relay cut to qualify all their relays with a ‘B’ cut to the NCAAs. Bailey Andison had the one of the fastest breaststroke splits from all the conference meets this week.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Summit League Record: 1:26.02 (Denver)

Denver – 1:26.26 South Dakota State – 1:31.72 South Dakota – 1:32.15

The Denver men’s team of Anton Loncar (22.13), Cy Jager (24.07), Peter Webster (20.87), and Sid Farber (19.19) combined to post a season best of 1:26.26 and win the event by well over 5 seconds. They missed their own record from last year by .24 seconds. Notably, they missed the NCAA ‘B’ cut by half a second, which would have allowed them to swim this event at the NCAAs, assuming they get an individual ‘A’ cut, since they already have the ‘A’ cut in the 200 free relay. Neil Wachtler went a 22.05 to lead-off the Denver ‘B’ relay, which was slightly faster than Loncar went to lead-off the ‘A’.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Summit League Record: 7:11.67 (Denver)

Denver – 7:10.32 South Dakota State – 7:28.98 Nebraska Omaha – 7:30.03

Denver broke another school and Summit League record in the 800 free relay, coming in well over a second under the previous conference record of 7:11.67, and .12 seconds under their school record of 7:10.44. Freshman Aysia Leckie led off with a 1:46.96, followed by Bailey Andison (1:48.64), Annelyse Tullier (1:46.57), and Maddie Myers (1:48.15). They won by just under 19 seconds over runner-up South Dakota State.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Summit League Record: 6:23.58 (Denver)

Denver – 6:24.63 South Dakota – 6:42.70 South Dakota State – 6:44.54

The Denver men’s team came in just off their own Summit League record of 6:23.58, posting a 6:24.63. They were led off by Stephen Calkins at 1:35.46, followed by Collin Gilbert at 1:35.37, then Hugo Sykes at 1:36.65, and Ray Bornman at 1:37.15. They had the 4 fastest splits of the entire field. Cameron Auchinachie went 2nd on Denver’s ‘B’ relay, splitting a 1:35.53, which would have put the ‘A’ relay at a final time of 6:23.01, which would put Denver under the NCAA ‘B’ cut. That would have allowed them to swim the relay at the NCAAs if they get an individual ‘A’ cut.

MEN’S 3 METER DIVING

Summit League Record: 362.10 (Cody Watts)

Isaac Morris (South Dakota) – 340.60 Parker Brown (South Dakota State) – 293.25 Mitch Raihle (South Dakota State) – 287.90

Isaac Morris scored about 7 points less than he did in prelims, but still hung on to win by a very large margin. Parker Brown went from 3rd in prelims to 2nd in finals, bumping Mitch Raihle from 2nd this morning to 3rd.