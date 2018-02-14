2018 MAACs Day 1: MAAC Record Board Rewritten by Fairfield and Rider

2018 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Championships

Wednesday-Saturday, February 14th-17th

Burt Flickinger Athletic Center , Buffalo, NY

Short course yards

Day 1 results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Marist – 113 Canisius/Rider – 97 – Fairfield – 92 Iona/Niagara – 62 – Siena – 52 Manhattan/Monmouth – 44 – Saint Peter’s – 28

MEN

Rider – 80 Marist/Bryant – 66 – Iona – 58 Canisius – 56 Saint Peter’s – 54 Manhattan – 44 Fairfield – 42 Monmouth – 38 Niagara – 18

On the first day of the 2018 MAAC championships, The MAAC record was broken in all 4 swimming events. Rider’s men are in 1st after winning both relays, while Marist is ahead in the women’s meet thanks to their impressive performance in diving.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

MAAC Record: 1:43.42 (Saint Peter’s)

Fairfield – 1:43.35 Rider – 1:45.41 Marist – 1:45.78

The Fairfield team of Kelly Cordes (26.32), Victoria Krivitsky (29.23), Morgan Hansen (24.35), and Maria Nitti (23.45) won the 200 medley relay by 2 seconds over runner-up Rider, breaking the MAAC record by .07 seconds. They also went faster than the winning time last year by 1.22 seconds (1:44.57), which was set by Rider. Hansen’s split was the fastest fly split in the field by .67 seconds.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

MAAC Record: 1:29.13 (Rider)

Rider – 1:27.83 Bryant – 1:28.05 Marist – 1:30.18

Both Rider and Bryant came in well under both the MAAC record and winning time from last year. Last year the 200 medley relay was won by Bryant with a 1:29.88. Rider had the faster backstroke and freestyle splits, coming in at 21.83 and 19.57 from Justin Carey and Vincent Gibbons respectively, compared to 22.51 and 20.49 from Colin Curtin and Andrew Allen of Bryant’s team. Bryant outsplit Rider in the middle however, with a 23.54 and 21.51 from Benjamin Schulte and Benon Boyadjian respectively, compared to Rider’s 24.77 and 21.66 from Carter Paules and Maciej Paz respectively.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

MAAC Record: 7:29.41 (Marist)

Fairfield – 7:29.06 Marist – 7:33.88 Iona – 7:38.72

The Fairfield team of Rachel Landry (1:54.99), Sarah Herbold (1:52.03), Kelly Cordes (1:50.74), and Sara Ostensen (1:51.30) combined to win by nearly 5 seconds, break the MAAC record, and outsplit the rest of the field on every leg except the anchor where Canisius’ Rebecca Anthone went 1:50.96 to go the fastest split in the event. Fairfield also went 5 seconds faster than the time Marist won the event with last year: 7:33.99.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

MAAC Record: 6:31.70 (Rider)

Rider – 6:30.52 Marist – 6:37.23 Bryant – 6:40.58

Rider outsplit the field on every leg of the relay except the lead-off where Bryant’s Ben Schulte went 1:37.35. Rider’s Zachary Molloy threw down a 1:35.31 anchor split. They shattered the MAAC record by over a second, which was set Rider last year.

WOMEN’S 1 METER DIVING

MAAC Record: 319.10

Esabelle Gervasio (Marist) – 251.60 Breanne Hatter (Rider) – 238.65 Gianna Cornelia (Casinius) – 238.35

Esabelle Gervasio went from 3rd in prelims to win the final by adding 16 points to her score, bumping Breanne Hatter down to 2nd. Meanwhile, Gianna Cornelia jumped up 31 points from prelims to soar from 6th in prelims to 3rd in finals.