2018 Pro Swim Series – Columbus: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

The final session of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series will feature the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back and 200 IM from Columbus, along with the fastest heats of the men’s and women’s 800 freestyle.

Chase Kalisz will take on the 200 fly and 200 IM double tonight after swimming a triple this morning, scratching out of the 100 breast where he finished 4th this morning in a new best time. Michael Andrew will take aim at a best time in that event after coming only two tenths off this morning, and Lilly King and Katie Meili will go to battle in the women’s event.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams (USA), 2012

With Leah Smith scratching out, Kelsi Dahlia was the big favorite to pick up the win in the women’s 200 fly, and she did just that by leading the heat wire-to-wire to touch in a time of 2:09.23. That comes just .01 off her season-best time done in Indianapolis, which ranks her 3rd in the country.

Remedy Rule of Longhorn Aquatics was hot on Dahlia’s tail through the first 100, and managed to hold off the late charge from behind and earn 2nd in 2:12.68, improving her season-best by a few one-hundredths.

Lauren Edelman of Kentucky won the tight battle for 3rd in 2:13.35, with Grace Oglesby (2:13.43) and Allie Piccirillo (2:13.66) both dropping personal bests in 4th and 5th.

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao (CHN), 2017

Chase Kalisz asserted himself early with an opening 100 of 55.58 before easily taking the victory in the men’s 200 fly, touching in 1:56.90. He’s currently the fastest American this year with his 1:55.63 from Austin.

University of Louisville teammates Zach Harting and Nicolas Albiero had a showdown for 2nd as they both looked to break 2:00 for the first time this year, and though both managed to do so, it was Harting who got his hand on the wall first.

The 20-year-old erased a half second disadvantage at the halfway mark to storm past Albiero on the final 50 to clock 1:59.40, moving up to 11th among Americans this year, while Albiero’s 1:59.96 puts him 14th. They both came in with season-bests of 2:00.04.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

Lilly King ultimately didn’t reach her goal of topping Yuliya Efimova‘s 1:04.98 from the Sette Colli Trophy last week, but she still came away with a win in the women’s 100 breast after a close battle with Katie Meili.

King got out to the early lead in 30.83, and out-split Meili by a tenth coming home to win by half a second in 1:06.14, with Meili 2nd in 1:06.66. King currently sits 2nd in the world with her 1:05.61 from Santa Clara, while Meili is 6th with her 1:06.49 from Austin.

Like Meili, Miranda Tucker narrowly missed her season-best in 3rd, clocking 1:08.61 with her fastest of the year standing at 1:08.57.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

The boys in the 100 breast really stepped up with some fast swims, as the top-3 finishers all swam their fastest of the season, and the top-2 went lifetime bests.

Devon Nowicki of Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics dropped a personal best this morning in 1:01.02, and really took out the final hard, actually beating Michael Andrew to the 50m wall in 27.43 to Andrew’s 27.47. Uncharacteristically, Andrew came back on Nowicki, closing in 32.32 to touch in a time of 59.79, lowering his personal best of 59.82 from 2016.

Nowicki went 1:00.00, making him the 3rd fastest American this year behind only Andrew Wilson and M.A., while Reece Whitley dipped under 1:01 for the first time this year in 1:00.78 for 3rd. Evgenii Somov of Louisville also had an impressive showing in 1:01.18 for 4th, his fastest swim ever outside a championship-level meet.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm (AUS), 2016

Ali Deloof picks up the win in the women’s 100 back, holding off Kentucky’s Asia Seidt down the stretch after getting out to an early lead with a 29.02 opening 50. Seidt’s 1:00.57 is a new personal best, improving her 1:00.77 from last summer, as she moves up one spot to 7th among U.S. swimmers this year. Deloof currently sits 4th with her 59.79 from Indianapolis.

Emi Moronuki of the Phoenix Swim Club was right in the thick of things with those two, as she was edged out by Seidt right at the hand and ended up 3rd in 1:00.65. Seidt’s teammate Bridgette Alexander dipped under her season-best from prelims for 4th in 1:01.70.

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

MEN’S 200 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012

