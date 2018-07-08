Kalisz Drops 100 Breast, Smith Scratches 200 Fly Final In Columbus

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

There were several scratches out of tonight’s ‘A’ flight at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Columbus, with the majority of them coming from Club Wolverine swimmers. While many of them including Charlie Swanson, Tommy Cope and Sierra Schmidt have scratched, some of them remain on the heat sheet such as Felix Auboeck, Ali Deloof and Miranda Tucker.

Two of the most notable scratches came from Olympians Leah Smith and Chase Kalisz, though both swimmers will still be racing during the session.

Smith swam a personal best time in the 200 fly prelims, putting up the fastest time, but has dropped the event tonight to focus on the 800 freestyle. Kalisz also swam a personal best time in qualifying 4th in the men’s 100 breast, but has dropped that event in favour of the 200 fly and 200 IM. He appears to have the Pro Swim Series points title locked up over Zane Grothe.

