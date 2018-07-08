Kalisz Drops 100 Breast, Smith Scratches 200 Fly Final In Columbus

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS
- Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)
- Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)
- Meet site
- Meet info
- Psych sheet
- Live Results
- Sunday Finals Heat Sheet
There were several scratches out of tonight’s ‘A’ flight at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Columbus, with the majority of them coming from Club Wolverine swimmers. While many of them including Charlie Swanson, Tommy Cope and Sierra Schmidt have scratched, some of them remain on the heat sheet such as Felix Auboeck, Ali Deloof and Miranda Tucker.
Two of the most notable scratches came from Olympians Leah Smith and Chase Kalisz, though both swimmers will still be racing during the session.
Smith swam a personal best time in the 200 fly prelims, putting up the fastest time, but has dropped the event tonight to focus on the 800 freestyle. Kalisz also swam a personal best time in qualifying 4th in the men’s 100 breast, but has dropped that event in favour of the 200 fly and 200 IM. He appears to have the Pro Swim Series points title locked up over Zane Grothe.
FULL SCRATCH LIST – ‘A’ FLIGHT
Note: swimmers who placed outside the top-16 are included if they would’ve been scratched into the ‘A’ flight had they not scratched themselves.
- Leah Smith, women’s 200 fly, 1st
- Paige Madden, women’s 200 fly, 9th
- Sierra Schmidt, women’s 200 fly, 11th
- Emma Seiberlich, women’s 200 fly, 16th
- Mia Abruzzo, women’s 200 fly, 18th
- Will Roberts, men’s 200 fly, 11th
- Jamie Zhen Yeung, women’s 100 breast, 8th
- Chase Kalisz, men’s 100 breast, 4th
- Charlie Swanson, men’s 100 breast, 8th
- Tommy Cope, men’s 100 breast, 9th
- Jeremy Babinet, men’s 100 breast, 10th
- Matthew Otto, men’s 100 breast, 11th
- Kyle Adams, men’s 100 breast, 18th
- Megan Moroney, women’s 100 back, 6th
- Erin Earley, women’s 100 back, 7th
- Catie Deloof, women’s 100 back, 10th
- Gabby Deloof, women’s 100 back, 12th
- Emma Seiberlich, women’s 100 back, 15th
- Taylor Garcia, women’s 100 back, 19th
- Rob Zofchak, men’s 100 back, 6th
- Joe Clark, men’s 100 back, 8th
- John Whiteside, men’s 100 back, 15th
- Rose Bi, women’s 200 IM, 12th
- Tommy Cope, men’s 200 IM, 7th
- Rob Zofchak, men’s 200 IM, 12th
- Charlie Swanson, men’s 200 IM, 17th
