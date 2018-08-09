2018 Pan Pacs: Groves, Chalmers Join Cartwright in Scratching 200 Free

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for the first finals session of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan. We’ll see the races for the championship titles in the 100 breast, 200 free, 400 IM, women’s 800 free, men’s 1500 free, and mixed 400 medley relay tonight. For a recap of how the prelims session went, click here.

Swimming Australia announced earlier that Jack Cartwright, who qualified 4th for the final, has scratched the 200 free. That moves teammate Clyde Lewis up into the championship heat and gives Mack Horton a chance to swim in the B heat. The Aussies made a similar scratch in the women’s 200 free, as Madeline Groves opted out, making way for teammate Brianna Throssell to swim in the A final. There was another Australian scratch in the men’s race as well, with Kyle Chalmers out of the B heat. That gives Elijah Winnington a lane in that heat tonight. The Aussies were the only scratches from finals on day 1.

Day 1 Finals Scratches: