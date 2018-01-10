2018 Neal Studd Swim Camp @ Florida State University

Swim with a 2012 Olympic Head Coach and

six time Coach of the Year on the campus of the Florida State Seminoles!

For further questions please contact, Dan Carrington (Camp Director) at:

(850) 644-5946 or email at [email protected]

Summer 2018 Dates

All Sessions offer an intensive training option!

Session 1:

June 4th – 8th

Session 2:

June 9th – June 13th

Session 3:

June 18th – 22nd

***Residence Hall TBD

WHY THE NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY?

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport! We love to hear from our campers each year, that they have a “renewed love of the sport” and/or that they “were so excited to drop time”.

Some highlights for our camp include:

Swimming with Coach Studd, a 2012 Head Olympic Coach – National Coach of the Year – Honorable Mention (swimswam)

A unique environment! FSU’s campus boasts one of the most beautiful campuses in America, 50-m outdoor pool and even its own lake and beach for the ultimate summer experience at FSU Reservation also called “The Rez”.

Coach Studd has been running swim camps for over a decade, instilling a winning tradition to competitive swimmers.

Coach Studd has been running swim camps for over a decade, instilling a winning tradition to competitive swimmers. Coach Studd has a philosophy of positive reinforcement, proper stroke technique, and challenging training.

Staff/swimmer ratio of 1 to 10.

Residential Campers will stay in the residence halls with one roommate. There is one bathroom shared between two rooms with a ratio of four campers to one shared bathroom.

One conditioning and one stroke/technique during each daily workouts (Intensive option is mostly training).

Classroom sessions on a range of topics such as, staying motivated, nutrition, mental training, technique and preparing for college swimming.

Classroom sessions on a range of topics such as, staying motivated, nutrition, mental training, technique and preparing for college swimming. Evening activities could include such activities as flag football, kayaking, beach volleyball, movies and ice cream, basketball and much more!

Video Analysis: For an additional $100 each camper has the opportunity for a video analysis of their technique underwater, using technique analysis software. These campers will receive a video of themselves and important technique coaching tips on how to improve. Paid by cash or check at the camp.

Private Lessons: Private essons with the coaches also available on a first come first serve basis, at $50 for each half hour. Paid by cash or check at the camp.

COST PER SESSION

Half Day Camper (8:00am 11am) – $200 + $25 Application Fee

Day Camper (8:00am-4:30pm) – $445 + $25 Application Fee

Residential Camper (Overnight) – $645 + $25 Application Fee (before April 1, 2018)

WHO CAN COME TO CAMP?

Boys and Girls 7 years of age and older who want to have fun and improve

Attendees will be placed into instructional groups based according to their experience level

Enrollment limited to first 80 campers per session. CAMP DISCOUNTS Multiple Child Discount: Register more than one child from the same family and receive 5% off the price of registration and the application fee is waived for the second (and each consecutive) child. To redeem the discount you must choose the “Sibling Family Discount” choice when placing your order. Group Discount: Campers who register for the half day, full day camp orovernight residential camp in groups of 8 or more, will be eligible for a group rate. Please contact us to setup your group.

Swim Camp news is courtesy of the Neal Studd Swim Camp, a SwimSwam partner.