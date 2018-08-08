2018 European Championships: Day 6 prelims live recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It will be a quick morning session on the penultimate day: Women’s 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m breastroke and men’s 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly. The morning session will be closed by the 4x100m Mixed freestyle relay.

Women’s 200m Backstroke Preliminaries

World Record (WR): 2:04,06, Missy Franklin, 2012

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:06,43, Regan Smith, 2018

European Record (ER): 2:04,94 Anastasia Fesikova, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 2:06,62, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:06,62, Krisztina Egerszegi, 1991

Top 16 qualifiers:

USTINOVA Daria K. RUS 2:08.89 BURIAN Katalin HUN 2:10.22 AVDEEVA Anastasiia RUS 2:10.31 PANZIERA Margherita ITA 2:10.32 MENSING Jenny GER 2:11.23 GARCIA KIRICHENKO C. ESP 2:12.59 ZEVINA Daryna UKR 2:12.90 GEORGIEVA Gabriela BUL 2:13.11 AVRAMOVA Ekaterina TUR 2:13.40 BAUMRTOVA Simona CZE 2:13.45 EGOROVA Polina RUS 2:13.68 VERMEULEN Tessa NED 2:13.70 GREENSLADE Kathryn GBR 2:13.75 GRAF Lisa GER 2:13.77 ZAMORANO SANZ Africa ESP 2:14.30 GRABOWSKI Lena AUT 2:15.30 BARZELAY Aviv ISR 2:15.46

We see a very old record in the record list: The Championship record was set by Krisztina Egerszegi in 1991 with a time of 2:06.62. She would have chances with this time to gain a medal at European Championships nowadays. It is also a Hungarian who is set to compete with the fastest time today: Katinka Hosszu is entered with her personal-best time of 2:05,85. Italy’s Margherita Panziera owns the highest 2018 World Ranking. Her time of 2:07,16 is worth the 6th spot.

Katinka Hosszu scratched the 200m back to concentrate on tonight’s final of the 200m IM.

Hungary’s only remained participant, Katalin Burian, won the first heat. She was clocked at 2:10,22. Only Daria Ustinova (RUS) was faster than Burian in the second heat with a time of 2:08,89. Simona Baumrtova‘s 2:13,45 were the fastest time in heat 3, but only worth the 10th place in the preliminiaries overall result. Ustinova was the only woman under 2:10. Anastasiia Avdeeva secured the second Russian spot for the semi-finals.

Men’s 50m Freestyle Preliminaries

World Record (WR): 20,91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 21,75, Michael Andrew, 2017

European Record (ER): 20,94, Frederick Bousquet, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 21,98, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 21,32, Florent Manaudou, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

GKOLOMEEV Kristian GRE 21.68 PROUD Benjamin GBR 21.68 VERGANI Andrea ITA 21.72 JURASZEK Pawel POL 21.81 MOROZOV Vladimir RUS 21.85 GOVOROV Andriy UKR 21.95 PUTS Jesse Peter NED 22,03 DOTTO Luca ITA 22.15 LIUKKONEN Ari-Pekka FIN 22.19 FANNON Thomas GBR 22.26 FESIKOV Sergei RUS 22.31 MIRESSI Alessandro ITA 22.34 BARNA Andrej SRB 22.36 GOVINDIN Yonel FRA 22.36 BILIS Simonas LTU 22.42 ZAZZERI Lorenzo ITA 22.47 GROUSSET Maxime FRA 22.48 CUMBERLIDGE David GBR 22.49 BLASKOVIC Bruno CRO 22.50

The stage is set for the men’s splash n’dash. Benjamin Proud (GBR) leads the World’ top ranking in 21,16. He is followed by Pawel Juraszek (POL) on 3 in 21,45, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) on 4 in 21,47, Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) on 6 in 21,66, Andrea Vergani (ITA) on 8 in 21,70 and Jesse Puts (NED) on 11 in 21,85.

There was a constant change in the intermediate results but in the end, it were Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev and Great Britain’s Ben Proud who set the fastest time in 21,68. Gkolomeev started in heat 7, Proud in 8. Behind them, Andrea Vergani (21,72) and Pawel Juraszek (21,81) showed solid times. Italy’s Alessandro Miressi and Lorenzo Zazzeri weren’t allowed to advance into the semi-finals as well as Great Britain’s David Cumberlidge.

Women’s 50m Butterfly Preliminaries

World Record (WR): 24,43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

World Junior Record (WJ): 25,46, Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 24,43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

European Junior Record (EJ): 25,66, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 24,87, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

SJOESTROEM Sarah SWE 25,11 BECKMANN Emilie DEN 25.72 BUYS Kimberly BEL 25.80 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi NED 25.92 HENIQUE Melanie FRA 25.94 DOWGIERT Anna POL 26.13 DI LIDDO Elena ITA 26.28 BUSCH Kim Anna-Lisa NED 26.38 SCHMIDTKE Aliena GER 26.41 BIANCHI Ilaria ITA 26.47 JALLOW Mimosa FIN 26.49 HANSSON Louise SWE 26.50 ? Swedish swim-off JUNEVIK Sara SWE 26.50 ? Swedish swim-off NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna GRE 26.53 JENSEN Julie Kepp DEN 26.62 TOURETSKI Sasha SUI 26.77 DE WAARD Maaike Anna C. NED 26.82 SVECENA Lucie CZE 26.91

Sarah Sjöström grabbed two gold medals so far and she is on the hunt for the next two. She’ll start in the 100m freestyle final tonight and stands on top of the World leaderboard in the 50m fly. Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo cancelled her participation in the 100m freestyle event to concentrat on the 50m fly. Also France’s Melanie Henique is a potential medal candidate.

Sarah Sjöström made it easily with a time of 25,11 on top of the ranking. Next fastest swimmer into the semi-finals was Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann (25,72) ahead of Kimberly Buys (BEL, 25,80). Two Swedish swimmers, Louise Hansson and Sara Junevik, will take part in a swim-off at the end of the morning session to find the one who will be eligible to advance with Sjöström into the semi-finals.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Preliminaries

World Record (WR): 49,82, Michael Phelps, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 50,62, Kristof Milak, 2017

European Record (ER): 49,95, Milorad Cavic, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 50,62, Kristof Milak, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 50,86, Laszlo Cseh, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

CODIA Piero ITA 51.59 GUY James GBR 51.75 CZERNIAK Konrad POL 51.84 CSEH Laszlo HUN 51.92 MILAK Kristof HUN 52.04 KUIMOV Egor RUS 52.16 METELLA Mehdy FRA 52.32 TSURKIN Yauhen BLR 52.42 GOOSEN Mathys Cornelis NED 52.48 KUSCH Marius GER 52.51 SADOVNIKOV Aleksandr RUS 52.53 VERLINDEN Joeri Jordi NED 52.68 RIVOLTA Matteo ITA 52.69 LEMESHKO Lyubomyr UKR 52.71 HEINTZ Philip GER 52.76 SWITKOWSKI Jan POL 52.83

Great Britain’s James Guy is the highest ranked European in the 100m fly with a time of 51,31. He is followed by Russia’s Egor Kuimov in 51,50 and Hungari’s Kristof Milak in 51,50.

The defending European Champion, Laszlo Cseh, stood on top of the intermediate results in 51,92 after 4 of 7 heats. In the following heats, Italy’s Piero Codia (51,75), James Guy (51,75) and Konrad Czerniak (POL, 51,84) were faster than Cseh.

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Preliminaries

World Record (WR): 29,40, Lilly King, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 29,86, Ruta Meilutyte, 2013

European Record (ER): 29,48, Ruta Meilutyte, 2013

European Junior Record (EJ): 29,48 , Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 29,88, Ruta Meilutyte, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

EFIMOVA Yuliya RUS 30.20 CASTIGLIONI Arianna ITA 30.30 CLARK Imogen GBR 30.40 IVANEEVA Natalia RUS 30.60 MEILUTYTE Ruta LTU 30.73 VASEY Sarah GBR 30.73 HANSSON Sophie SWE 30.79 CARRARO Martina ITA 30.87 LAUKKANEN Jenna FIN 31,03 MC SHARRY Mona IRL 31.09 HULKKO Ida FIN 31.11 SZTANKOVICS Anna HUN 31.15 KIVIRINTA Veera FIN 31.26 SCHROEDER Matilde DEN 31.32 CHISCA Tatiana MDA 31.40 LECLUYSE Fanny BEL 31.43 PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller DEN 31.44

Yuliya Efimova was victorious in the 100m and 200m breaststroke so far. She is the only European to have dipped under the 30-second barrier thus far this year, carrying a 2018 best of 29.84. Will she be able to complete the breaststroke gold triple? Behind her in this 50m are a pair of British sprinters in Sarah Vasey and Imogen Clark, both of whom have reached season-bests of 30.60.

Yuliya Efimova, Arianna Castigloni and Imogen Clark made it into the next round with the three fastest times: 30,20 – 30,30 – 30,40. European Record Holder Ruta Meilutyte was clocked at 30,73. Three Finnish ladies were placed among the sixteen fastest, Veera Kivirinta was the slowest in 31,26. The World Record Holder in the 200m breaststroke, Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, was the last athlete to advance into the semi-finals with a time of 31,44.

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Preliminaries:

World Record (WR): 3:19,60, USA, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 3:26,65, Canada, 2017

European Record (ER): 3:21,81, Netherlands, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 3:28,50, Hungary, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 3:23,64, Netherlands, 2016

Top 8 qualifiers: