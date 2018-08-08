2018 European Championships: Day 6 prelims live recap

August 08th, 2018 Europe, International, News

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It will be a quick morning session on the penultimate day: Women’s 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m breastroke and men’s 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly. The morning session will be closed by the 4x100m Mixed freestyle relay.

 

Women’s 200m Backstroke Preliminaries

  • World Record (WR): 2:04,06, Missy Franklin, 2012
  • World Junior Record (WJ):  2:06,43, Regan Smith, 2018
  • European Record (ER):  2:04,94 Anastasia Fesikova, 2009
  • European Junior Record (EJ):  2:06,62, Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 2:06,62, Krisztina Egerszegi, 1991

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. USTINOVA Daria K.           RUS      2:08.89
  2. BURIAN Katalin  HUN     2:10.22
  3. AVDEEVA Anastasiia        RUS      2:10.31
  4. PANZIERA Margherita    ITA        2:10.32
  5. MENSING Jenny               GER      2:11.23
  6. GARCIA KIRICHENKO C.  ESP       2:12.59
  7. ZEVINA Daryna  UKR      2:12.90
  8. GEORGIEVA Gabriela      BUL       2:13.11
  9. AVRAMOVA Ekaterina   TUR      2:13.40
  10. BAUMRTOVA Simona     CZE       2:13.45
  11. EGOROVA Polina              RUS      2:13.68
  12. VERMEULEN Tessa           NED      2:13.70
  13. GREENSLADE Kathryn     GBR      2:13.75
  14. GRAF Lisa             GER       2:13.77
  15. ZAMORANO SANZ Africa               ESP       2:14.30
  16. GRABOWSKI Lena            AUT      2:15.30
  17. BARZELAY Aviv  ISR         2:15.46

We see a very old record in the record list:  The Championship record was set by Krisztina Egerszegi in 1991 with a time of 2:06.62. She would have chances with this time to gain a medal at European Championships nowadays. It is also a Hungarian who is set to compete with the fastest time today: Katinka Hosszu is entered with her personal-best time of 2:05,85. Italy’s Margherita Panziera owns the highest 2018 World Ranking. Her time of 2:07,16 is worth the 6th spot.

Katinka Hosszu scratched the 200m back to concentrate on tonight’s final of the 200m IM.

Hungary’s only remained participant, Katalin Burian, won the first heat. She was clocked at 2:10,22. Only Daria Ustinova (RUS) was faster than Burian in the second heat with a time of 2:08,89. Simona Baumrtova‘s 2:13,45 were the fastest time in heat 3, but only worth the 10th place in the preliminiaries overall result. Ustinova was the only woman under 2:10. Anastasiia Avdeeva secured the second Russian spot for the semi-finals.

 

Men’s 50m Freestyle Preliminaries

  • World Record (WR): 20,91, Cesar Cielo, 2009
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 21,75, Michael Andrew, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 20,94, Frederick Bousquet, 2009
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 21,98, Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 21,32, Florent Manaudou, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. GKOLOMEEV Kristian      GRE      21.68
  2. PROUD Benjamin             GBR      21.68
  3. VERGANI Andrea              ITA        21.72
  4. JURASZEK Pawel               POL       21.81
  5. MOROZOV Vladimir         RUS      21.85
  6. GOVOROV Andriy            UKR      21.95
  7. PUTS Jesse Peter              NED      22,03
  8. DOTTO Luca        ITA        22.15
  9. LIUKKONEN Ari-Pekka    FIN        22.19
  10. FANNON Thomas             GBR      22.26
  11. FESIKOV Sergei  RUS       22.31
  12. MIRESSI Alessandro        ITA        22.34
  13. BARNA Andrej   SRB       22.36
  14. GOVINDIN Yonel              FRA       22.36
  15. BILIS Simonas     LTU       22.42
  16. ZAZZERI Lorenzo               ITA        22.47
  17. GROUSSET Maxime         FRA       22.48
  18. CUMBERLIDGE David      GBR      22.49
  19. BLASKOVIC Bruno            CRO      22.50

 

The stage is set for the men’s splash n’dash. Benjamin Proud (GBR) leads the World’ top ranking in 21,16. He is followed by Pawel Juraszek (POL) on 3 in 21,45, Vladimir Morozov  (RUS)  on 4 in 21,47, Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) on 6 in 21,66, Andrea Vergani (ITA) on 8 in 21,70 and Jesse Puts (NED) on 11 in 21,85.

There was a constant change in the intermediate results but in the end, it were Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev and Great Britain’s Ben Proud who set the fastest time in 21,68. Gkolomeev started in heat 7, Proud in 8. Behind them, Andrea Vergani (21,72) and Pawel Juraszek (21,81) showed solid times. Italy’s Alessandro Miressi and Lorenzo Zazzeri weren’t allowed to advance into the semi-finals as well as Great Britain’s David Cumberlidge.

 

Women’s 50m Butterfly Preliminaries

  • World Record (WR): 24,43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 25,46, Rikako Ikee, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 24,43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 25,66, Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 24,87, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. SJOESTROEM Sarah         SWE      25,11
  2. BECKMANN Emilie           DEN      25.72
  3. BUYS Kimberly   BEL        25.80
  4. KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi             NED      25.92
  5. HENIQUE Melanie            FRA       25.94
  6. DOWGIERT Anna              POL       26.13
  7. DI LIDDO Elena  ITA        26.28
  8. BUSCH Kim Anna-Lisa     NED      26.38
  9. SCHMIDTKE Aliena           GER      26.41
  10. BIANCHI Ilaria     ITA        26.47
  11. JALLOW Mimosa               FIN        26.49
  12. HANSSON Louise              SWE      26.50  ? Swedish swim-off
  13. JUNEVIK Sara                    SWE      26.50  ? Swedish swim-off
  14. NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna  GRE      26.53
  15. JENSEN Julie Kepp            DEN      26.62
  16. TOURETSKI Sasha             SUI        26.77
  17. DE WAARD Maaike Anna C.          NED      26.82
  18. SVECENA Lucie  CZE        26.91

Sarah Sjöström grabbed two gold medals so far and she is on the hunt for the next two. She’ll start in the 100m freestyle final tonight and stands on top of the World leaderboard in the 50m fly. Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo cancelled her participation in the 100m freestyle event to concentrat on the 50m fly. Also France’s Melanie Henique is a potential medal candidate.

Sarah Sjöström made it easily  with a time of 25,11 on top of the ranking. Next  fastest swimmer into the semi-finals was Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann (25,72) ahead of Kimberly Buys (BEL, 25,80). Two Swedish swimmers, Louise Hansson and Sara Junevik,  will take part in a swim-off at the end of the morning session to find the one who will be eligible to advance with Sjöström into the semi-finals.

 

Men’s 100m Butterfly Preliminaries

  • World Record (WR): 49,82, Michael Phelps, 2009
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 50,62, Kristof Milak, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 49,95, Milorad Cavic, 2009
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 50,62, Kristof Milak, 2017
  • Championship Record (CR): 50,86, Laszlo Cseh, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. CODIA Piero        ITA        51.59
  2. GUY James          GBR      51.75
  3. CZERNIAK Konrad             POL       51.84
  4. CSEH Laszlo         HUN     51.92
  5. MILAK Kristof     HUN     52.04
  6. KUIMOV Egor     RUS       52.16
  7. METELLA Mehdy              FRA       52.32
  8. TSURKIN Yauhen              BLR       52.42
  9. GOOSEN Mathys Cornelis             NED      52.48
  10. KUSCH Marius    GER       52.51
  11. SADOVNIKOV Aleksandr               RUS      52.53
  12. VERLINDEN Joeri Jordi    NED      52.68
  13. RIVOLTA Matteo               ITA        52.69
  14. LEMESHKO Lyubomyr     UKR      52.71
  15. HEINTZ Philip      GER       52.76
  16. SWITKOWSKI Jan              POL       52.83

Great Britain’s James Guy is the highest ranked European in the 100m fly with a time of 51,31. He is followed by Russia’s Egor Kuimov in 51,50 and Hungari’s Kristof Milak in 51,50.

The defending European Champion, Laszlo Cseh, stood on top of the intermediate results in 51,92 after 4 of 7 heats. In the following heats, Italy’s Piero Codia (51,75), James Guy (51,75) and Konrad Czerniak (POL, 51,84) were faster than Cseh.

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Preliminaries

  • World Record (WR): 29,40, Lilly King, 2017
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 29,86, Ruta Meilutyte, 2013
  • European Record (ER): 29,48, Ruta Meilutyte, 2013
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 29,48 , Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 29,88, Ruta Meilutyte, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. EFIMOVA Yuliya                RUS      30.20
  2. CASTIGLIONI Arianna      ITA        30.30
  3. CLARK Imogen   GBR      30.40
  4. IVANEEVA Natalia            RUS      30.60
  5. MEILUTYTE Ruta               LTU       30.73
  6. VASEY Sarah       GBR      30.73
  7. HANSSON Sophie             SWE      30.79
  8. CARRARO Martina            ITA        30.87
  9. LAUKKANEN Jenna          FIN        31,03
  10. MC SHARRY Mona            IRL         31.09
  11. HULKKO Ida        FIN        31.11
  12. SZTANKOVICS Anna        HUN     31.15
  13. KIVIRINTA Veera               FIN        31.26
  14. SCHROEDER Matilde       DEN      31.32
  15. CHISCA Tatiana  MDA     31.40
  16. LECLUYSE Fanny                BEL        31.43
  17. PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller              DEN      31.44

Yuliya Efimova was victorious in the 100m and 200m breaststroke so far. She is the only European to have dipped under the 30-second barrier thus far this year, carrying a 2018 best of 29.84. Will she be able to complete the breaststroke gold triple? Behind her in this 50m are a pair of British sprinters in Sarah Vasey and Imogen Clark, both of whom have reached season-bests of 30.60.

Yuliya Efimova, Arianna Castigloni and  Imogen Clark made it into the next round with the three fastest times:  30,20 – 30,30 – 30,40. European Record Holder Ruta Meilutyte was clocked at 30,73. Three Finnish ladies were placed among the sixteen fastest, Veera Kivirinta was the slowest in 31,26. The World Record Holder in the 200m breaststroke, Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, was the last athlete to advance into the semi-finals with a time of 31,44.

 

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Preliminaries:

  • World Record (WR): 3:19,60, USA, 2017
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 3:26,65, Canada, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 3:21,81, Netherlands, 2017
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 3:28,50, Hungary, 2017
  • Championship Record (CR): 3:23,64, Netherlands, 2016

Top 8 qualifiers:

GO SARAH SJÖSTRÖM

Like a Swede, I think this is really funny. Both Louise Hansson and Sara Junevik need to a swim-off against each other!

37 minutes ago
Brownish

Yes, it’s pretty interesting.

30 minutes ago

