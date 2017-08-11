2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
King Aquatic Club's Daniel Roy looks primed to put up a big time in tonight's 200 breast final. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography
2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- WJR: 1:55.16 8/7/2014 Katie Ledecky, USA
- Meet: 1:58.26 8/11/2011 Lia Neal, Asphalt Green
- 13-14 NAG: 1:58.53 – Cynthia ‘Sippy’ Woodhead
- 15-16 NAG: 1:55.06 – Missy Franklin
- 17-18 NAG: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky
BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- WJR: 1:47.00 7/2/2017 Maxime Rooney, USA
- Meet: 1:49.37 8/12/2010 Clay Youngquist, Lakeview Aquatic Club
- 13-14 NAG: 1:53.31 – Trey Freeman/Aldan Johnston
- 15-16 NAG: 1:48.64 – Caeleb Dressel
- 17-18 NAG: 1:45.99 – Michael Phelps
GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- WJR: 2:19.64 8/30/2015 Viktoria Gunes, Turkey
- Meet: 2:26.35 8/13/2012 Allie Szekely, Central Bucks Swim Team
- 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75 – Amanda Beard
- 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35 – Anita Nall
- 17-18 NAG: 2:24.47 – Lilly King
BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- WJR: 2:08.71 4/15/2017 Qin Haiyaing, China
- Meet: 2:12.17 8/2/2015 Reece Whitley, Penn Charter
- 13-14 NAG: 2:15.84 – Ethan Dang
- 15-16 NAG: 2:11.30 – Reece Whitley
- 17-18 NAG: 2:10.92 – Kevin Cordes
GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- WJR: 59.34 7/2/2016 Minna Atherton, Australia
- Meet: 59.77 8/14/2009 Rachel Bootsma, Aquajets
- 13-14 NAG: 1:00.26 – Regan Smith
- 15-16 NAG: 59.18 – Missy Franklin
- 17-18 NAG: 58.33 – Missy Franklin
BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- WJR: 53.35 8/9/2017 Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS
- Meet: 54.99 8/2/2015 Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming
- 13-14 NAG: 56.83 – Michael Andrew
- 15-16 NAG: 53.76 – Ryan Murphy
- 17-18 NAG: 53.38 – Ryan Murphy
2 Comments on "2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap"
So wait if phelps went 1:45.9 when he was in the 17-18 age group why is that not the jr world record
Carson Foster is in the final of the 200 free and 100 back tonight.
He’s 15 and everyone else in those finals is 17 or 18.