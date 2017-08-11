Dare Rose Breaks 13-14 National Age Group Record in 200 Free

2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 8 – 12, 2017
- East Meadow, NY (Long Island)
14-year old Scarlet Aquatics swimmer Dare Rose has sneaked under the 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 meter free. Swimming in Friday’s C-Final at the 2017 Speedo Junior Nationals, Rose swam 1:53.30.
After swimming 1:53.39 in prelims to just miss the record, Rose dropped .08 seconds to clip a tie between Trey Freeman and Aldan Johnson, who both swam 1:53.31 in 2015.
Rose’s best time coming into the meet was a 1:54.25 from March, which he’s improved three times this week (once on a relay, and twice on Friday in the individual event).
In Rose’s finals swim, he opened up a touch faster, and while it cost him some on the third 50, he recovered with a great closing length to get the record – finishing three-tenths better than he did in the morning.
Comparative Splits:
- Dare Rose prelims – 26.82/28.72/28.74/29.11 = 1:53.39
- Dare Rose finals – 26.51/28.75/29.23/28.81 = 1:53.30
This is Rose’s 2nd National Age Group Record. He also holds the 11-12 record in the 200 long course fly with a 2:11.85 swum in 2015.
