Dare Rose Breaks 13-14 National Age Group Record in 200 Free

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 1

August 11th, 2017 Club, News

2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

14-year old Scarlet Aquatics swimmer Dare Rose has sneaked under the 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 meter free. Swimming in Friday’s C-Final at the 2017 Speedo Junior Nationals, Rose swam 1:53.30.

After swimming 1:53.39 in prelims to just miss the record, Rose dropped .08 seconds to clip a tie between Trey Freeman and Aldan Johnson, who both swam 1:53.31 in 2015.

Rose’s best time coming into the meet was a 1:54.25 from March, which he’s improved three times this week (once on a relay, and twice on Friday in the individual event).

In Rose’s finals swim, he opened up a touch faster, and while it cost him some on the third 50, he recovered with a great closing length to get the record – finishing three-tenths better than he did in the morning.

Comparative Splits:

  • Dare Rose prelims – 26.82/28.72/28.74/29.11 = 1:53.39
  • Dare Rose finals – 26.51/28.75/29.23/28.81 = 1:53.30

This is Rose’s 2nd National Age Group Record. He also holds the 11-12 record in the 200 long course fly with a 2:11.85 swum in 2015.

 

