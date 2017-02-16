2017 SEC Championships: #1 Seed Gibson Scratches 200 Free on Day 3

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)
Texas A&M’s Sarah Gibson, who won the 500 free on Wednesday night, is among the notable scratches heading into day 3 prelims of the 2017 SEC Championships. Gibson has scratched out of this morning’s 200 free prelims, for which she was the top seed, in favor of the 100 fly, which takes place one event earlier. Other big name scratches on the women’s side include Kentucky’s Asia Seidt (#6) in the 400 IM and Tennessee’s Meghan Small (#13) in the 200 free.
On the men’s side, Georgia’s #2 seed Jay Litherland and Florida’s #3 seed Caeleb Dressel have dropped the 200 free. Litherland will focus on the 400 IM this morning, while Dressel focuses on the 100 fly. Florida’s Jan Switkowski has scratched the 200 free, where he was the 9th seed, and the 400 IM, where he was the 5th seed, and will instead swim the 100 fly.
Notable Day 3 Prelims Scratches
- Women’s 400 IM: #6 Asia Seidt
- Men’s 400 IM: #5 Jan Switkowski (UF), #10 Kevin Litherland (UGA)
- Women’s 100 Fly: #17 Caitlin Cassazza (UGA), #20 Raena Eldridge (A&M)
- Men’s 100 Fly: #19 Gunnar Bentz (UGA), #20 Mick Litherland (UGA), #26 Mark Szaranek (UF), #27 Laurent Bams (BAMA), #28 Brock Bonetti (A&M), #29 Mateo Gonzalez (A&M), #30 Ben Lawless (UF)
- Women’s 200 Free: #1 Sarah Gibson (A&M), #13 Meghan Small (TENN), #20 Aurore Jacolin (MIZ), #26 Haley McInerny (UKY)
- Men’s 200 Free: #2 Jay Litherland (UGA), #3 Caeleb Dressel (UF), #9 Jan Switkowski (UF), #14 Gunnar Bentz (UGA), #23 Joe Patching (AUB)
