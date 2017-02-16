Could Step-Over Starts Be Causing Relay DQs At SECs?

At least one SEC coach has speculated that the step-over relay start (originally popularized by Texas which you can read about here) is creating a situation where despite clean relay takeovers, swimmers are being disqualified due to the reaction judging pads thinking that they left early at this year’s SEC Championships.

In a step-over start the swimmer prepares for the takeover with one foot on the wedge and one foot behind the wedge on the back portion of the block. When initiating the motion, the swimmer brings their foot onto the front edge of the block with their toes. At no point is there full contact with the foot on the portion of the block in front of the wedge.

Although it’s just speculation, the belief is that the Relay Judging Platform (RJP) is recording swimmers leaving earlier than they actually are due to position of the foot; most likely the step foot leaving the front of the block an instant before the wedge foot does, or the front foot not registering at the front of the platform.

While there’s no proof that this start is causing the false readings from the pads, there is video evidence of disquadlified relays that appeared to be safe but show negative takeovertimes from the RJP.

Beginning with Wednesday’s preliminary session, the RJPs were turned off at the meet for both individual and relay swims. No relays were disqualified in the men’s or women’s 200 free relays on Wednesday evening.

As of now, the following relays have been disqualified at the SEC Championships

Women’s 200 medley relay

  • LSU
  • Vanderbilt
  • Arkansas
  • South Carolina

Women’s 800 freestyle relay

  • Vanderbilt 

Men’s 800 freestyle relay

  • Missouri

 

 

 

 

RickJ
This is exactly what happened with the UVA Medley relay getting DQ'd at ACCs (and should of been two other relays in the same heat using the same logic). I don't think the rule was correctly applied IMO but that is another topic for debate. It is not necessarily the "step over start" that is causing the negative reaction times, it is the placement of the toes on the front of the platform where it is not being correctly recorded. I have about 30 high definition photos of both the UVA and Duke relays which accurately shows the problem. The UVA relay had a -.08 reaction time because it did not record the swimmer's toes on the front of the… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 43 seconds ago
JVJ

Not sure how the front foot would leave the block before the wedge foot.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes 25 seconds ago
KTHW

It is interesting that more of the DQs were women's relays, I wonder if perhaps the men are still applying more pressure (weight) to the pad in the blocks when they leave? Could be just a coincidence

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes 43 seconds ago
