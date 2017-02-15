Race Video: Dressel Ties Morozov With 17.86 Relay Split

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the second night in a row, Florida speedster Caeleb Dressel dropped jaws with a sub-18 relay split. Tonight, he swam second for the Gators, and blazed his way to a 17.86. That time ties former USC Trojan Vlad Morozov’s 200 free relay split from the 2013 NCAA championships. Once again, someone in the stands was able to capture the magic moment, and we have it here for you. Florida was swimming in lane six (third from the bottom), and Dressel swam the second leg.

As originally reported by Lauren Nedeigh:

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Florida, 1:15.67 Auburn, 1:15.03 Alabama, 1:16.40

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel once again brought the Gators up from behind, but he was even faster than his 17.90 split last night. Dressel clocked a 17.86 on the 2nd leg, helping the Gators win the race in 1:15.67. Jan Switkowski also split sub-19 for the Gators, touching in 18.90 on the 3rd leg. Alabama and Auburn battled closely behind them, with Auburn’s Kyle Darmody (18.79) edging out the Crimson Tide’s Laurent Bams (19.08) on the anchor leg.

The 2nd fastest split of the field came from Missouri’s Michael Chadwick, who put up an 18.64 on the 2nd leg en route to their 1:17.45 for 4th place.