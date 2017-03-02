2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington continue this morning with the preliminary heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Despite winning both relays last night, the Cal men sit in 4th with the scores including diving, and will look to close the gap today on the defending champions from Stanford. As of this morning, the Cardinal is the only team with over 200 points so far.

The 500 free will feature a loaded Stanford distance group that includes freshman standouts True Sweetser and Grant Shoults, as well as Liam Egan. USC’s defending champ Reed Malone is another one to keep an eye on in that race. Cal’s Andrew Seliskar is set to take on the 200 IM alongside teammate Ryan Murphy and Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine. Arizona State freshman Cameron Craig could have a big swim in that event after his monster swim on last night’s 800 free relay. Finally, the 50 free brings a battle between defending champ Sam Perry (Stanford), Dylan Carter (USC), Santo Condorelli (USC), and Pawel Sendyk (Cal).

MEN’S 500 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:13.22

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:24.99

Conference Record: Jean Basson (2009)- 4:08.92

Championship Record: Cristian Quintero (2015)- 4:11.25

MEN’S 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.15

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:44.41

Conference Record: David Nolan (2015)- 1:39.38

Championship Record: David Nolan (2015)- 1:40.07

MEN’S 50 FREE