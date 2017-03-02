2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series resumes today from Indianapolis. Series points leaders Daiya Seto and Melanie Margalis will both be competing, Seto in the 100 fly and Margalis in the 200 breast and 400 free.

Great Britain has a large contingent in the States as well, though world record-holding breaststroker Adam Peaty bowed out of the 200 breast heats this morning.

2016 Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak leads all women’s 100 free seeds for Canada, while 2012 Olympic champ Nathan Adrian is the top men’s seed. Great Britain’s Molly Renshaw leads a tight 200 breast field for the women, but the Americans top the 200 breast seeds with Olympian Josh Prenot.

The women’s 100 fly will pit Oleksiak against American Olympian Kelsi Worrell, and Seth Stubblefield is the top men’s seed. And the morning will wrap up with the 400 free, where Jazz Carlin leads the women and James Guy the men in a potential British sweep.

Keep refreshing this page for live recaps of each event from Indy.

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

Menghui Zhu, China – 54.31 Mallory Comerford, Louisville – 54.40 Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 54.50 Federica Pellegrini, Italy – 54.65 Sandrine Mainville, Canada – 54.70 Freya Anderson, Great Britain – 54.98 Kelsi Worrell, Cardinal Aquatics – 55.49 Kayla Sanchez, Canada – 55.58

The international contingent made their first big mark in the first event of the meet. 17-year old Menghui Zhu qualified 1st in the 100 free in 54.31 and will lead a big-name final in the evening.

Louisville undergrad Mallory Comerford, who is 2 weeks away from the NCAA Championships, qualified 2nd in 54.40 – a new lifetime best, shaving off her time from last year’s U.S. Open. Olympic co-champion in the event Penny Oleksiak swam a 54.50 for 3rd – her first major swim since her Olympic victory.

Italy’s Federica Pellegrini (54.65) and U.S. Olympian Kesi Worrell (55.49) also qualified for the A-Final.

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Women’s 400 Free – Prelims

Men’s 400 Free – Prelims