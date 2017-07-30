2017 FINA World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Sadly enough, there’s just one session left of the 2017 World Championships. We’ve seen a huge number of records and big-time swims, and the meet will finish up with three 50’s, the 400 IM, the men’s 1500 free, and the medley relays. Superstars of the meet Caeleb Dressel and Sarah Sjöström will be in action once more, too.
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.48, 2013
- Championship Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.48, 2013
- Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.86, 2013 (benchmark time)
MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- World Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
- Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 4:06.22, 2007
- Junior World Record: Sean Grieshop, 4:14.00, 2016
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Sarah Sjöström, 23.67, 2017
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjöström, 23.67, 2017
- Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 24.48, 2017
MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL
- World Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
- Championship Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 24.94, 2016
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:26.36, 2016
- Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:30.31, 2015
- Junior World Record: Rosie Rudin, 4:39.01, 2015
MEN’S 1500 FREE — FINAL
- World Record: Sun Yang, 14:31.02, 2012
- Championship Record: Sun Yang, 14:34.14, 2011
- Junior World Record: Mack Horton, 14:51.55, 2014
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL
- World Record: USA, 3:52.05, 2012
- Championship Record: China, 3:52.19, 2009
- Junior World Record: Russia, 4:01.05, 2015
MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL
- World Record: USA, 3:27.28, 2009
- Championship Record: USA, 3:27.28, 2009
- Junior World Record: Russia, 3:36.44, 2015
