2017 FINA World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sadly enough, there’s just one session left of the 2017 World Championships. We’ve seen a huge number of records and big-time swims, and the meet will finish up with three 50’s, the 400 IM, the men’s 1500 free, and the medley relays. Superstars of the meet Caeleb Dressel and Sarah Sjöström will be in action once more, too.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

  • World Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
  • Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 4:06.22, 2007
  • Junior World Record: Sean Grieshop, 4:14.00, 2016

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: Sarah Sjöström, 23.67, 2017
  • Championship Record: Sarah Sjöström, 23.67, 2017
  • Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 24.48, 2017

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

  • World Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
  • Championship Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 24.94, 2016

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

  • World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:26.36, 2016
  • Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:30.31, 2015
  • Junior World Record: Rosie Rudin, 4:39.01, 2015

MEN’S 1500 FREE — FINAL

  • World Record: Sun Yang, 14:31.02, 2012
  • Championship Record: Sun Yang, 14:34.14, 2011
  • Junior World Record: Mack Horton, 14:51.55, 2014

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

  • World Record: USA, 3:52.05, 2012
  • Championship Record: China, 3:52.19, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Russia, 4:01.05, 2015

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

  • World Record: USA, 3:27.28, 2009
  • Championship Record: USA, 3:27.28, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Russia, 3:36.44, 2015

swimfish87

the best live stream i have found. http://freecalcio.eu/eurosport-1-live-stream

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
31 minutes 21 seconds ago
swamr

It’s showing high diving right now

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes 9 seconds ago
Cougar Swim

Hungarian link is working, and it’s surprisingly high quality now.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 32 seconds ago
75M FREE
Commence: Massive post-Worlds depression. What a week! Thank you SwimSwam for the amazing coverage and hard work both before and throughout this meet. As a coping mechanism, I have ranked 75M FREE’s Top 15 of the week: (15.) Sjostrom (SWE): Handling domination and WR-ness with such grace. <3 I’m pretty certain this girl has no enemies at this meet, and we’ve been seeing why. (14.) Miller (USA): Social media god throughout the pre-meet training and in Budapest. At times, he made me feel like I was right there. (13.) LeClos (RSA): I enjoy his antics now, especially in the post-Phelps world. Loved the ballsy 200 fly to win the African continent’s only gold, even if the rest of his meet… Read more »
Vote Up10-1Vote Down Reply
28 minutes 31 seconds ago
Sean S

I might cry a little when the session is over. This week has been awesome.

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
23 minutes 15 seconds ago
75M FREE

Right there. I keep imagining a scenario where I wake up on the morning of July 23 and this whole week was just a dream.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 54 seconds ago
