2017 Big East Championships: Villanova Sweeps Women’s Relays On Day 1

Thanks to Gerry Dunn for contributing this report.
Big East – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Villanova women (3x) & Xavier men (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
The 2017 Big East Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off Wednesday night at the Nassau Aquatic Center in Hempstead, NY.
Two relay events were contested by both the men and women. Things started with the 800 yard freestyle relay and the 200 yard medley relay. Both men and women swam the 800 yard freestyle and the 200 Medley Relay. Men’s three meter springboard was held between events.
For the women, Villanova won the 800 yard freestyle relay in 7:11.35, with Seton Hall and Xavier close behind for second and third. In the 200 yard medley race, Villanova once again topped the podium with a 1:39.64, followed by Xavier and Georgetown.
On the men’s side, Seton Hall won the 800 free relay in 6:33.11, winning by six seconds. Villanova was second and Georgetown third. Then in the 200 medley relay, Xavier topped the podium in 1:28.86, with Villanova again taking second, and Seton Hall third.
In the Men’s three meter springboard event Georgetown dominated taking first and second place with Jared Cooper-Vespa (584.55) and Ryan Blom (554.10). Seton Hall took third followed by Villanova in fourth and fifth.
On Thursday, the Championships go all day with Women’s one meter preliminaries starting at 10am. Swimming prelims follow in the afternoon – with finals starting at 6pm.
Standings after day 1:
Women:
- Villanova 80
- Xavier 66
- Seton Hall 64
- Georgetown 62
- Providence 54
- Butler 28
Men:
- Seton Hall 101
- Georgetown 99
- Villanova 97
- Xavier 70
- Providence 56
About the Author:
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!