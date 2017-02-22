2017 Big East Championships: Villanova Sweeps Women’s Relays On Day 1

Thanks to Gerry Dunn for contributing this report.

Big East – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Villanova women (3x) & Xavier men (3x) (results)

The 2017 Big East Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off Wednesday night at the Nassau Aquatic Center in Hempstead, NY.

Two relay events were contested by both the men and women. Things started with the 800 yard freestyle relay and the 200 yard medley relay. Both men and women swam the 800 yard freestyle and the 200 Medley Relay. Men’s three meter springboard was held between events.

For the women, Villanova won the 800 yard freestyle relay in 7:11.35, with Seton Hall and Xavier close behind for second and third. In the 200 yard medley race, Villanova once again topped the podium with a 1:39.64, followed by Xavier and Georgetown.

On the men’s side, Seton Hall won the 800 free relay in 6:33.11, winning by six seconds. Villanova was second and Georgetown third. Then in the 200 medley relay, Xavier topped the podium in 1:28.86, with Villanova again taking second, and Seton Hall third.

In the Men’s three meter springboard event Georgetown dominated taking first and second place with Jared Cooper-Vespa (584.55) and Ryan Blom (554.10). Seton Hall took third followed by Villanova in fourth and fifth.

On Thursday, the Championships go all day with Women’s one meter preliminaries starting at 10am. Swimming prelims follow in the afternoon – with finals starting at 6pm.

Standings after day 1:

Women:

Villanova 80

Xavier 66

Seton Hall 64

Georgetown 62

Providence 54

Butler 28

Men:

Seton Hall 101

Georgetown 99

Villanova 97

Xavier 70

Providence 56

About the Author: