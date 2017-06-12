175 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 885 Swim Jobs.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH AT FRESNO PACIFIC UNIVERISTY (NCAA DII)

Fresno Pacific University offers undergraduate and graduate programs that stress solid academic preparation and a strong ethical foundation. Some 3,500 traditional and adult students attend classes on the main campus in southeast Fresno or regional campuses in North Fresno, Visalia, Bakersfield and Merced as well as online.

VILLASPORT CYPRESS – COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

This position works closely with the Aquatics Director in developing, coordinating, and managing the VillaSport Competitive USA Swim Team in a safe and responsible manner. This person will be provided with general supervision by the Aquatics Director and will need to be organized, self-motivated, resourceful, and able to successfully manage the programs with minimal direct supervision.

HEAD SWIM COACH DECATUR SWIM CLUB

The Head Swim Coach (Head Coach) position is a full-time, year-round position based in Decatur, IL. The Head Coach will be expected to coach a minimum of five practices weekly and dedicate approximately 12 to 16 hours monthly toward administrative duties. The Head Coach reports directly to the Board of Directors.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS LEAD COACHES FOR SAN DIEGO CA AND ISLAMORADA FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, a beautiful island in San Diego, is hiring for staff coaching positions ranging from 3 month internships to Senior Staff and Site Directors for experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. Currently we are looking to hire lead coaches based in San Diego, CA and Islamorada, FL.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS/HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Fork Union Military Academy is seeking a Director of Aquatics, Swimming and Diving Coach for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. Benefits include a retirement plan, health, dental, life insurance and meals provided depending on the shift. The Academy is a Christian male boarding and day school that attracts students from more than 30 states and 15 foreign countries. The Academy offers our students a college preparatory curriculum in a military-style environment.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming is looking for energetic and enthusiastic Assistant Coaches to assist with growing our team. We are a Coach-owned, coach led swim club in NW Austin. We own a brand new 50 meter by 25 yard indoor swim center. We own our water!

SENIOR DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

The Coral Springs Swim Club, located in Coral Springs, Florida, is searching for a qualified senior group coach. The swim program is a very successful program. CSSC earned Gold Medal status in 2009 and 2010 and sent eight swimmers to the 2008 Olympics in Bejing. In total, the program has about 225 swimmers. For more information about the CSSC, please visit our website at www.csscswim.com.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The MetroWest Aquatic Club (MAC-NE), a Level 2 recognized club, is a technically based United States Swimming registered club with approximately 125 swimmers and 8 coaches. MAC swimmers have access to two 6 lane, 25 yard college/university pools that are three miles apart and within nine and twelve miles of the city of Boston, respectively.

COLLEGE ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Tufts University is a member of the Division III National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). Tufts students participate in 20 varsity sports, as well as a number of intramural and club sports.

NCAA DIVISION I ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The primary and most important responsibility of a coach is instructing student-athletes. Reporting to the Head Coach – Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving, the individual serving in this position is responsible for, but not limited to, the following duties…

ROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is an NCAA Division III institution of Engineering, Science, and Math located in Terre Haute, Indiana. We have about 2200 undergraduate students and about 100 graduate students.

HEAD COACH FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA USA SWIMMING CLUB TEAM

The Head Coach will be responsible for directing and managing all aspects of the swim club, including the swim team, swim lesson programs and summer rec teams. Qualified applicants should be highly motivated and resourceful and able to leap buildings in a single bound. We offer a competitive salary including, education allowance, travel expense reimbursement, 6 personal/sick days per year and two weeks for vacation.

FULL TIME COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The University of Mount Union is currently seeking applicants for an Assistant Coach position for the 2017-2018 season. This position provides the opportunity to work with both the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving teams.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team (CAST, IES) is looking to hire an age group coach with a sincere love of coaching to complement our staff of coaches. CAST trains at the Kroc Center in beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho an area considered by many to be one of the most scenic and affordable areas in the United States.

AGE-GROUP COACH

ORCA is a year-round competitive USA Swim team of approximately 160 swimmers located in Orange, CA. In addition to our competitive team, in partnership with the City of Orange we provide swim lessons from April through November as well as summer rec swim and water polo teams during the months of June-August.

BEARD SWIM CO. SWIM INSTRUCTORS • LIFEGUARDS • SALES ASSOCIATES

At Beard Swim Co. we believe the ability to swim is one of the most important gifts you can give a child and it is our goal to provide them with the proficiency and confidence needed to safely immerse themselves in the aquatic environments and activities they will encounter throughout life.

LEAD SENIOR COACHES

The Cincinnati Marlins, a team of 400-500 athletes, are seeking Lead Coaches for Senior Group at our Central location (Keating Natatorium) and Northern Kentucky University. Full-time or Part-time opportunities may be available.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT POSITION – DIVING

Henderson State University is seeking a highly motivated and energetic individual to serve as a graduate assistant for the HSU Red Wave Diving teams in Arkadelphia, AR. This individual will serve both the men’s and women’s diving programs. Henderson State is a member of the New South Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Conference (NSISC) and competes as an NCAA Division ll program.

ASSISTANT COLLEGE COACH, MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING

Williams College, a Division III Institution and a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Coach of the nationally ranked Men’s and Women’s swimming programs. This is a 6 month position.

HEAD COLLEGE SWIM COACH

Alderson Broaddus University is a health-related and professional educational institution firmly rooted in the liberal arts. Alderson Broaddus University is located in Philippi, WV, and is affiliated with the American Baptist Churches, USA, and the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities. Alderson Broaddus University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from minority candidates.

ALASKA COACHING OPPORTUNITY! HEAD COACH/LIFEGUARD POSITION IN BEAUTIFUL CRAIG ALASKA ON PRINCE OF WALES ISLAND

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Norwich University Job Posting: Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach

CAL STATE EAST BAY ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Cal State East Bay is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The Cal State East Bay Athletic Department sponsors 15 Intercollegiate sport programs. CSUEB is a member of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) which has won 152 NCAA championships in its 75-year history, the most of any Division II conference.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

San Clemente Aquatics, a competitive swim team of 300+, is seeking a Head Age Group Swim Coach with previous experience (either teaching in a professional environment, was on a swim team, or is certified) to coach year round. Must meet USA Swimming Coach requirements prior to hire.

ASSISTANT COACH

Hurricane Aquatics (CANES) is a year round competitive swim program founded in 2014 that is growing steadily. Comprised of 60+ competitive swimmers and 200+ pre-competitive swimmers. The team ranges in age and ability from novice through post graduate/international competitors and we offer a masters/triathlon group. We are located in Coral Gables, FL and train at the University of Miami.

HEAD SWIM COACH – VILLASPORT SWIM TEAM

This position works closely with the Aquatics Director in developing, coordinating, and managing the VillaSport Competitive USA Swim Team in a safe and responsible manner. This person will be provided with general supervision by the Aquatics Director and will need to be organized, self-motivated, resourceful, and able to successfully manage the programs with minimal direct supervision. This is a full time position with a competitive salary & benefits package.

VILLASPORT – AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director leads and manages the aquatics team of lifeguards and instructors, the operations of a large indoor and outdoor aquatics center with five pools, two whirlpools, water slides and water park play structures, and a full calendar of aquatics programming, including lessons, teams, and special events. The Director hires, schedules and trains all aquatics staff, develops an annual budget and strategic plan, and helps develop the aquatics program calendar. This position is provided with general supervision by the General Manager and Assistant GM, and must be organized and able to run the Aquatics Department with minimal supervision.

VILLASPORT – COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

This position works closely with the Aquatics Director in developing, coordinating, and managing the VillaSport Competitive USA Swim Team in a safe and responsible manner. This person will be provided with general supervision by the Aquatics Director and will need to be organized, self-motivated, resourceful, and able to successfully manage the programs with minimal direct supervision.

NM, LOS ALAMOS- AQUATOMICS (LAA)- HEAD COACH POSITION

Los Alamos Aquatomics Swim Team (“LAA”), located in Los Alamos, New Mexico just north of Santa Fe, is searching for a Head Coach with a proven track record to lead and direct our year-round USA Swim Program in order to take us to the next level! LAA is a USA Swimming Club.

ARENA USA SEEKS TEAM TECHNICAL SPECIALIST

Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. For over 40 years Arena has equipped the world’s leading swimmers and lovers of watersports with racing, training, and leisure swimwear and accessories built on a foundation of in-depth research, technical know-how, and an unyielding commitment to quality. With U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., Arena is the exclusive outfitter of the U.S. National Team, and a proud partner of USA Swimming. www.arenausa.com.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the full-time position of Head Age Group Coach. This individual would report directly to the Head Coach and would work with the Head Coach to direct our age group program and plan the season schedule. He or she would serve as the lead coach for our Thunderstorm (novice 10-under) and Tropical Storm (developing 10-under) groups. He/she would be expected to attend 2-3 meets per month. In addition he or she would train our Masters group 1-2 times per week.

PERFORMANCE COACH

In partnership with the Edmonton Keyano Swim Club (EKSC), Swim Alberta and the University of Alberta, we are seeking a Performance Coach in Edmonton. This is a unique opportunity for an individual with a demonstrated history of coaching success to join this partnership. Through this partnership, we are creating an environment where you will be able to focus only on coaching, mentoring and athlete development in the Edmonton area without the distractions of the daily running and operations of a swim club.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH – SIENNA PLANTATION AQUATICS

Sienna Plantation Aquatics (SPA) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of a Full Time Assistant Coach with excellent leadership, coaching and communication skills. The ideal candidate must be committed to the team’s Mission Statement, Goals and Values, be confident in his or her ability to work effectively with the team parents, coaching staff, and be dedicated to the development of student athletes from the developmental swimmer to the National Qualifier. The position is available to begin in August, 2017.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SWIMMING OFFICE MANAGER

The Southern California Swimming office is moving to a more centrally-located spot in the LA area (site TBD). The Office Manager of Southern California Swimming is a full-time position, responsible for all aspects of Registration/Membership for 22,000+ athletes, coaches, officials, and clubs.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM AND DIVE COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Bard College, located in Northern Dutchess County, New York, invites nominations and applications for a full-time Head Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Coach/Aquatics Director. Duties range from training and contest preparation, recruitment of student-athletes, program development and conducting the program within the philosophies of the Department of Athletics.

SSA LOOKING FOR ASSISTANT SWIM COACHES

Seacoast Swimming Association is looking to hire part-time assistant swim coaches beginning with the current 2017 Long Course Season. Qualified candidates should expect to coach at several levels – age group, junior and senior. Candidates should have at least one year of coaching experience, or a background of competitive swimming at the collegiate level. USA Coaching certification is desired but we are willing to work with the right candidates to obtain USA Swimming certification.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING TEAMS

Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, MI, an NCAA Division III, liberal arts institution in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, is seeking to fill a position as assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach. This is a full-time, 10-month administrative appointment.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Seton Hall University is a major Catholic university located in South Orange, New Jersey. In a diverse and collaborative environment, it focuses on academic and ethical development. Seton Hall students are prepared to be leaders in their professional and community lives in a global society and are challenged by outstanding faculty, an evolving technologically advanced setting and values-centered curricula

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming & Diving, will work with the head coach in maintaining a highly competitive Division I program to include: practice and meet coaching, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, compliance of NCAA and institutional rules, fund raising, off season conditioning, and administrative tasks.

AIKEN PACER AQUATIC CLUB SEEKS HEAD COACH

APAC Swim Team is a competitive swim club based in Aiken, SC. APAC formally began as a competitive swim team in November of 2016, and made an impressive showing at South Carolina’s Short Course State Meet during its inaugural year finishing 10th out of 21 teams from across South Carolina with 18 swimmers competing. These finishes included 13 State Champion Finishes and 10 – 2nd place Finishes!

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Franklin College (Indiana), a NCAA Division III institution and member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, invites applications for an assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach-intern. The assistant coach is responsible for assisting the head coach in all aspects of the swimming program, including skill development, recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Position begins August 1, 2017.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

