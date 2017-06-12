Over 1300 Swimmers/Divers from 2017 are College-Bound: See Where They’re Headed

The list of seniors from the class of 2017 who plan to swim or dive in college continues to grow, so we thought it was worth pointing out, yet again, what a vast and diverse body of talent it represents. The athletes listed below come from all over the United States, as well as a number of foreign countries. They will compete in Divisions I, II, and III of the NCAA, in the NAIA, and in junior colleges.

In the spreadsheet below, you can sort by conference, by college, by state, by high school, by LSC… however you would like to view the trends. We’ll update this list as we continue to wrap up more recruits, so bookmark this page, and keep refreshing it over the next couple of weeks, before we turn our attention to the class of 2018. As a reminder, you can read about our top 20 girls recruits and our top 20 boys recruits here.

At the same time we’d like to answer a few of our most frequently-asked questions:

1. “How do I report my child’s commitment?”

At the end of every commit article we close with this line: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. 90% of the emails we receive come from the athletes themselves, by the way.

2. “You left out all the commits from XYZ College” or “No one from my child’s high school is on the list”

Not on purpose. We get hundreds of emails from athletes eager to report their college commitment. That keeps us pretty busy. If “all the commits” from a particular team aren’t on the list, they didn’t contact us.