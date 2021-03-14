15-Year-Old Olivia Swalley Drops 2:15 200 Breast at Des Moines Sectionals

DES MOINES SECTIONALS

March 11-14, 2021

Des Moines, IA (Wellmark YMCA)

Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials

Meet info

Psych sheets

Results on Meet Mobile

15-year-old Olivia Swalley saw two individual wins on the third night of the Des Moines Sectional Championships.

Swalley, from Central Iowa Aquatics, began her night by winning the 200 breaststroke by almost 3 seconds, coming in with a time of 2:15.99. For Swalley, this marked an almost 2 second drop off of her best time, which stood at a 2:17.92.

Later, Swalley won the 400 IM by over a second, touching the wall in a time of 4:23.86 ahead of runner up Mallory Kell’s time of 4:24.97. With her time, Swalley came within a half second of her personal best of 4:23.50.

In the men’s 400 IM, 14-year-old Mason Turner put up a 7 second drop en route to claiming victory in the event. Turner, who entered the meet with a time of 4:08.51, ended up touching in 4:01.40 to win the event by 3 seconds over runner up Joshua Noll.

The men’s 200 breaststroke saw a much closer race than the women’s event, with 17-year-old Andrew Reiter narrowly out-touching 15-year-old Joshua Chen by a tenth of a second, with times of 2:00.25 and 2:00.36, respectively. Both Reiter and Chen dropped about a half second from their personal bests during the race, and the pair dominated the remainder of the field by 3 seconds.

Other Highlights: