15-Year-Old Olivia Swalley Drops 2:15 200 Breast at Des Moines Sectionals

- DES MOINES SECTIONALS
- March 11-14, 2021
- Des Moines, IA (Wellmark YMCA)
- Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials
15-year-old Olivia Swalley saw two individual wins on the third night of the Des Moines Sectional Championships.
Swalley, from Central Iowa Aquatics, began her night by winning the 200 breaststroke by almost 3 seconds, coming in with a time of 2:15.99. For Swalley, this marked an almost 2 second drop off of her best time, which stood at a 2:17.92.
Later, Swalley won the 400 IM by over a second, touching the wall in a time of 4:23.86 ahead of runner up Mallory Kell’s time of 4:24.97. With her time, Swalley came within a half second of her personal best of 4:23.50.
In the men’s 400 IM, 14-year-old Mason Turner put up a 7 second drop en route to claiming victory in the event. Turner, who entered the meet with a time of 4:08.51, ended up touching in 4:01.40 to win the event by 3 seconds over runner up Joshua Noll.
The men’s 200 breaststroke saw a much closer race than the women’s event, with 17-year-old Andrew Reiter narrowly out-touching 15-year-old Joshua Chen by a tenth of a second, with times of 2:00.25 and 2:00.36, respectively. Both Reiter and Chen dropped about a half second from their personal bests during the race, and the pair dominated the remainder of the field by 3 seconds.
Other Highlights:
- Following her 200 backstroke victory, 17-year-old Stanford commit won the women’s 200 freestyle in a personal best of 1:48.35.
- 17-year-old Cooper Callahan won the men’s 200 freestyle with a time of 1:39.05, chopping about a half second off of his best time of 1:39.52.
- 16-year-old Scarlet Martin won the women’s 100 butterfly in a time of 53.90, coming just about a second off of her best time.
- 17-year-old Craugmiles McIntyre cut over a second off of his best time in the 100 butterfly, coming into the wall with a final time of 50.00 for victory.