Texas Commit Luke Hobson Swims 19.9 50 Free/1:35 200 Free Double in St. George

ST. GEORGE SECTIONALS

March 11-14, 2021

St. George, Utah (Dixie State University)

Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials

15-year-old Bailey Hartman had both a win and a second place finish on the third night of the St. George Sectionals meet, climbing the all-time USA Swimming age group rankings in the process.

Hartman, who swims for the Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, got her second win of the meet via the 200 freestyle, where she touched in a time of 1:47.56 to drop over a second off of her best time of 1:48.89. Her time makes her the 7th-fastest 15-year-old in the country this season, and ties her as the 20th-fastest swimmer in the 15-16 age group this season.

Shortly before that, Hartman finished as the runner-up in the 200 butterfly, narrowly coming in behind 23-year-old Erin Trahan’s winning time of 1:57.55 with her own time of 1:57.90. Hartman’s performance was a best time by almost 4 seconds, as her previous best stood at 2:01.55. In addition, Hartman is now ranked 81st all-time in the 15-16 age group in the event, moving to #10 in the country in the age group for this season.

Further back in the 200 butterfly rankings, 12-year-old Kayla Han also had a solid performance, coming in 4th overall with a time of 2:04.61. Han, who swims for La Mirada Armada was just about a half second shy of her best time of 2:04.07, which ranks her #12 all-time in the 11-12 age group.

On the men’s side, 17-year-old Luke Hobson from Lakeridge Swim Team maintained his undefeated streak for the meet, winning both the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle. In the 50 freestyle, Hobson dropped a time of 19.98 to dip under :20 seconds for the first time in his career, chopping a half second off of his personal best.

In the 200 freestyle, Hobson bested the field by almost a second en route to a winning time of 1:35.81, dropping .3 off of his best time of 1:36.11. Notably, Hobson also qualified first in prelims of the 200 butterfly, slashing over 2 seconds off of his best time to finish in 1:46.03. However, he ended up scratching the final. If he had swam and matched his time from the morning, Hobson would have won the event by over a second.

Hobson, who is ranked #19 in SwimSwam’s High School Class of 2021, is set to join the Texas Longhorns next season.

