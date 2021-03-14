Texas Commit Luke Hobson Swims 19.9 50 Free/1:35 200 Free Double in St. George

ST. GEORGE SECTIONALS
- March 11-14, 2021
- St. George, Utah (Dixie State University)
- Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials
- Meet info
- Psych sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile
15-year-old Bailey Hartman had both a win and a second place finish on the third night of the St. George Sectionals meet, climbing the all-time USA Swimming age group rankings in the process.
Hartman, who swims for the Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, got her second win of the meet via the 200 freestyle, where she touched in a time of 1:47.56 to drop over a second off of her best time of 1:48.89. Her time makes her the 7th-fastest 15-year-old in the country this season, and ties her as the 20th-fastest swimmer in the 15-16 age group this season.
Shortly before that, Hartman finished as the runner-up in the 200 butterfly, narrowly coming in behind 23-year-old Erin Trahan’s winning time of 1:57.55 with her own time of 1:57.90. Hartman’s performance was a best time by almost 4 seconds, as her previous best stood at 2:01.55. In addition, Hartman is now ranked 81st all-time in the 15-16 age group in the event, moving to #10 in the country in the age group for this season.
Further back in the 200 butterfly rankings, 12-year-old Kayla Han also had a solid performance, coming in 4th overall with a time of 2:04.61. Han, who swims for La Mirada Armada was just about a half second shy of her best time of 2:04.07, which ranks her #12 all-time in the 11-12 age group.
On the men’s side, 17-year-old Luke Hobson from Lakeridge Swim Team maintained his undefeated streak for the meet, winning both the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle. In the 50 freestyle, Hobson dropped a time of 19.98 to dip under :20 seconds for the first time in his career, chopping a half second off of his personal best.
In the 200 freestyle, Hobson bested the field by almost a second en route to a winning time of 1:35.81, dropping .3 off of his best time of 1:36.11. Notably, Hobson also qualified first in prelims of the 200 butterfly, slashing over 2 seconds off of his best time to finish in 1:46.03. However, he ended up scratching the final. If he had swam and matched his time from the morning, Hobson would have won the event by over a second.
Hobson, who is ranked #19 in SwimSwam’s High School Class of 2021, is set to join the Texas Longhorns next season.
Other Highlights:
- 18-year-old Vincent Cheng won the men’s 200 butterfly with a time of 1:49.18. Cheng is committed to become a USC Trojan in the fall.
- Behind Cheng, 17-year-old Zachary Le-Nguyen knocked over a second off of his personal best to claim 2nd overall, finishing in a time of 1:49.77. His swim marked his first time under the 1:50 barrier.
- After knocking almost a second off of her personal best in prelims, 16-year-old Aliyah Larson knocked another half second off of her time during finals of the 100 breaststroke, winning in a time of 1:03.07.
- University of Minnesota swimmer Aedan Lewis won the men’s 100 breaststroke in a time of 54.39. Lewis is one of several collegiate athletes currently training with Coronado Swim Association amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Princeton’s Courtney Tseng won the women’s 400 IM in a time of 4:21.04, coming within a few tenths of her best time of 4:20.69.
- 17-year-old Kyle Brill chopped over 5 seconds off of his best time in the 400 IM to win the men’s event in a time of 3:35.08. Brill posted the fastest backstroke leg in the field with a 54.79 after winning the 100 backstroke last night.
- Former UCLA standout Kenisha Liu won the women’s 50 freestyle with a time of 23.23, touching a half second faster than her prelims time of 23.68.