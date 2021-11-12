15-Year-Old Maximus Williamson Posts 1:37.09 200 Freestyle, 44.28 100 Freestyle

LAC Fall Classic

November 5-8, 2021

Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, Kentucky

Short Course Yards

Result on Meet Mobile

15-year-old Maximus Williamson of the North Texas Nadadores headlined a strong field at the LAC fall classic, winning 4 different events, while dropping time every time he entered the water at the meet.

In his first race, the 200 freestyle, Williamson sliced over 3 seconds off of his best time to post a blistering 1:37.09. For Williamson, his time marked a US Open cut, and currently ranks as the 8th fastest performance in history for a 15-year-old, giving him the top time in the country this season by over a second. Later, Williamson followed-up his 200 freestyle performance by winning the 100 freestyle in a personal best of 44.28. His time ranks him as the 11th fastest 15-year-old in history, leading this season’s national rankings by a half second.

Williamson also showed dominance in the IM events, where he swept both the 200 and 400. In the 200 IM, his time of 1:47.88 was a personal best by over 3 seconds, making him the 14th fastest 15-year-old in history. He also became the 12th fastest 15 year old ever in the 400 IM, where his time of 3:52.07 knocked over 17 seconds off of his best time.

Williamson also posted personal best times across the 100 backstroke (50.24) and 50 freestyle (20.63) over the course of the weekend.

Also in attendance at the meet was US National Junior Teamer Cooper Lucas from Lakeside, who posted best times in the 200 backstroke (1:49.14) and 100 freestyle (44.71). With his time in the 100 freestyle, Lucas currently ranks 4th in the country for the 15-16 age group, where the aforementioned Williamson leads the rankings. In addition, his time in the 200 backstroke ranks him 5th nationally for the 15-16 age group. In the 400 IM, the event he’s on the National Junior Team for, Lucas posted a time of 3:56.14, which ranks him 5th nationally in his age group.

On the women’s side, Team Rebel’s Madeline Hebert also climbed the national rankings. In the 200 freestyle, the 16 year-old Hebert placed 2nd overall with a time of 1:47.66, knocking 3 seconds off of her best time. Currently, her time ranks her first in the country for the 15-16 age group in that event. Hebert also dropped a time of 23.18 to win the 50 freestyle, cutting almost a second off of her best time. With that time, Hebert ranks 7th in the country for the season.

She also dropped over a second in the 100 freestyle, posting a time of 50.36 to win the event with a time that ranks 10th nationally for her age group.

Hebert’s biggest drop of the weekend came in the 500 freestyle, where she dropped over 6 seconds off of her personal best to finish in a time of 4:52.03, which ranks 13th on the national rankings.