15-Year-Old Aly Bozzuto Wins 50 Breast on First Day of 2022 Plantation Sectionals

2022 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

July 7-10

Plantation Aquatic Complex Plantation, Florida

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile: “Southern Zone South Sectional Championships”

The 2022 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships kicked off with 10 events on Thursday in Plantation, Florida.

In the first final of the afternoon, 19-year-old Anna Auld won the women’s 800-meter free by nearly 20 seconds with a 8:51.08. The rising University of Florida sophomore was just .11 seconds off her personal best. In the men’s 800 free, Philip Moldovanu dropped nearly six seconds from his previous best to place first in 8:26.75. The 19-year-old Moldovanu swims for George Washington and Wahoos of Wellington.

In the women’s 50 fly, 24-year-old Kelsie Campbell (28.73) held off 20-year-old Florida International University teammate Mia Zahab (28.97) to reach the wall first. NC State commit Mitchell Ledford triumphed in the men’s 50 fly with a 24.50, just .04 seconds off his personal best from April. The 17-year-old Ledford was representing Treasure Coast Swimming.

In the women’s 50 back, 17-year-old Ann Wohlgemuth (31.04) edged 15-year-old Aly Bozzuto (31.15) for the top time. A Planet Swim Aquatics member, Wohlgemuth is committed to Florida State. In the men’s 50 back, Stanford commit Joshua Zuchowski posted a 27.09 to pick up the victory. The 18-year-old Flood Aquatics Swim Team member was just under a second slower than his personal best from April’s International Team Trials.

After earning a runner-up finish just a couple events prior, Bozzuto came out on top in the women’s 50 breast with a 33.77 — a new personal best by .4 seconds. The Flood Aquatics Swim Team member’s time ranks as the third-fastest among 15-year-old girls this season. In the men’s 50 breast, 19-year-old Kito Campbell (28.65) snuck past Julio Horrego (28.66) in the closest race of the day. Campbell, who was representing Azura Florida Aquatics, was slightly slower than his Jamaican national record of 28.36 from April.

The first round of finals wrapped up with a pair of 800 free relays. The Planet Swim Aquatics quartet of Mary Agnes Smith, Anna Moore, Penny Zarczynski, and Olivia Moore won the women’s edition in 8:41.49. Olivia Moore’s 2:08.97 anchor proved to be the fastest leg of the relay, and Anna Moore had the other sub-2:10 split with a 2:09.88. On the men’s side, Azura Florida Aquatics placed first in the 800 free relay thanks to its team of Elias Segovia (1:57.73), Sauod Alshamroukh (1:58.19), Matheo Mateos (1:55.05), and Gabriel Araya (1:55.46).

Men’s Standings After Day 1

Azura Florida Aquatics, 145 South Florida Aquatic Club, 87.5 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics, 81 Academy Aquatic Club, 73.5 Plantation Swim Team, 49 Planet Swim Aquatics, 43 Metro Aquatic Club of Miami, 41 Flood Aquatics Swim Team, 36 Gulf Coast Swim Team 31 Eagle Aquatics 21

